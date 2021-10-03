This is the story of the poor stray dog ​​that appears to be crying when suddenly it meets for street a stranger which gives him del food to eat. He had probably never in his life received such a gesture from someone who realized he was in trouble: a truly touching and moving story.

A recorded video on a road in northern China he reached many people who were moved by the poor puppy’s tears. The street dog shows his gratitude to that unknown person who has decided to give him something to eat on the street.

The puppy was rummaging through the garbage, hoping to find some leftovers to eat so he could ease his hunger a little. Only those who have suffered deprivation of this kind can understand what it means to go hungry. We can only imagine what the poor puppy.

A young woman walking down a street in Jinzhong province of Shanxi, he noticed that little dog in distress rummaging in the garbage. And she decided to give him the sandwich she had in her purse, so as to feed him a little.

While unwrapping that food to give to the dog, he decided to record the scene with his cell phone. The dog has started staring at her and while she is waiting for something to put in her teeth, a few tears of joy seem to fall from her eyes. Really touching.

The stray dog ​​seems to cry: he is happy with that gesture full of love

After realizing that this meal was for him, the dog got up on its hind legs thanking with its front legs and asking for food again. The puppy was evidently very desperate and also hungry, but grateful for the gesture.

He started crying when we fed him.

The girl went out of her way to make sure he was rescued, truly a heart of gold.

