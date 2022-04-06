Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Strawberry It is one of the most anticipated crops each season by lovers of this strawberry. In the municipality of Ahome planted in the vicinity of the ejido December 9.

Blanca Cota de Becerril, manager of Agro Fresas de Los Mochis, a one hundred percent family business, reported that this year 10 hectares of the Camino Real and Petaluma varieties were planted, since they are the ones that best resist the climate of this region.

He said that the harvest began in January and will end in June.

The production is for local and regional consumption, since it is sent to the main cities of the state and to some other places such as Mazatlán and Obregón, where they already have the usual clients.