The Tour de France faces its longest day of this version this Thursday on the best way to Sarran, the place they’ll arrive after having traveled 218 kilometers from Chauvigny. A stage through which the runners will accumulate a variety of fatigue within the legs after so many kilometers.

To the mileage, the runners should add the hazard that awaits them within the final 55 kilometers of the day with the climbs to the Croix de Pey and, above all, to Suc au Could, which will even distribute bonus seconds for the overall classification.

The ascent of Suc au Could is a good unknown for a lot of the peloton and likewise for cyclists, since they’ve hardly registered actions on Strava on this space. It’s a third class port (the Tour classifies it as a second) with 3.9 kilometers of ascent at 7% which can crown at 879 meters of altitude after overcoming 275 meters of unevenness. 262 athletes have dared to climb for a total of 512 attempts at a mean of 20:54 with a velocity of 11.83 km / h, figures that go down if we discuss professionals to a mean time of 14:01 to 17.07 km / h. The KOM is for Kévin Besson with a time of 12:03 at a mean of 19.4 km / h, whereas the QOM is for Nathalie Giloy with a time of 18:37. The Suc au Could entice will anticipate the Tour de France peloton on their solution to Sarran.