The second stage of the Vuelta a España will not give the runners any respite after the first contact with the race in Arrate. The peloton will head to Lekunberri this Wednesday in a mid-mountain stage with a major trap in the final section.

The judge of this second stage will be the Alto de San Miguel de Aralar, a first-class port with its 9.4 kilometers at an average gradient of 7.9%, which will crown at an altitude of 1,215 meters and a 17-kilometer finish line after ascending 729 meters of unevenness. 2,293 athletes have dared this climb on Strava for a total of 5,245 attempts who have completed in 51:05 at an average of 11.81 km / h, while the professionals usually ascend in 36:21 at an average of 16.11 km / h.

Profile and map of Alto de San Miguel de Aralar, the port that will be uploaded in the second stage of the Tour of Spain 2020, with the most important data on Strava.

Strava



The Dutch Jumbo-Visma rider Robert Gesink, present at La Vuelta 2020, has the KOM on the climb to San Miguel de Aralar with a time of 27:15 at an average of 20.8 km / h achieved in La Vuelta in 2014, when the stage ended here with victory for Fabio Aru. For her part, the Mitchelton-Scott rider Lucy Kennedy has the QOM with a time of 33:22 after achieving it in the 2019 Emakumeen Nafarroako Klasikoa also on the way to Lekunberri. One climb is enough to have the Local Legend in the female category, while 15 ascents in the male category are necessary to be a Local Legend in San Miguel de Aralar.