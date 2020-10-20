La Vuelta 2020 begins and it does so with a very winding route reminiscent of the Vuelta al País Vasco, another of the great cycling events on the international calendar in Spain that this year could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the cancellation of the first three stages in the Netherlands, The Vuelta will start with an ideal stage for the specialists in walls and also for the men of the general, which could get the first differences.

Much of these differences will be made on the ramps of the Alto de Arrate, first class with its 5.3 kilometers at 7.7% that will crown at an altitude of 570 meters after overcoming a 400-meter drop. 1,156 athletes have dared to climb on Strava for a total of 2,070 attempts registered. The average climb time is 31:12 at an average of 13.88 km / h, while the professionals ascend in 21:04 at an average of 19.61 km / h.

Darío Gadeo has the best time on Strava (KOM) in Arrate since last August 12 with a time of 15:55 to 25.6 km / h, 15 seconds better than that achieved by Tadej Pogacar in the Tour of the Basque Country 2019. For its part, the QOM is for the triathlete Aitzi Urkiola, who has the best time with 27:47 since December 2018. All it takes is one effort in the female category and eleven in the male category to be a Local Legend in Arrate.