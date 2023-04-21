Real Madrid is at the key point of the season. Those from the capital of Spain are not only on the hunt for two titles, the Copa del Rey and the most important of all, the Champions League, but also the board of the White House team is analyzing the particular level of various of their footballers thinking about their departure or continuity within the squad for the following year. In the club there are already several names whose future is defined.
The future of two heavyweights from Ancelotti’s squad is defined. Due to what was done in the months of March and April, the white club has put a one-year contractual extension on the table of Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos himself, which will be signed in a matter of days. In the same way, especially due to the tie that it has carried out against Chelsea, Madrid is preparing the same annual offer for Luka Modric, however, from Saudi Arabia a final transfer attempt for the Croatian is being prepared.
Sources confirm that the ’10’ already has a formal offer from Arab football on the table. This offer would be valid for a two-year contract with a net salary of 50 million euros; that is to say, 25 million for each season played, figures that undoubtedly trample the offer of Real Madrid. As of today, renewal is more viable than a flight to the Arab world, but this offer will further prolong the final decision by Modric.
