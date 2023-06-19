The arrival of andre jardine to the Club América bench triggered one of his first requests to reinforce his squad for the Apertura 2023 tournament and that is that the Brazilian coach requested the signing of the goalscorer of the flamenco, Gabriel Barbosabetter known as ‘gabigol‘.
Without a doubt, the news has resounded among all the cream-blue fans, since finding out that ‘gabigol‘ can wear the Eagles shirt excites anyone, however, the reality is that it is a rather complicated request due to the high price that the Brazilian attacker has on the market.
Hence Henry Martin You can rest easy, since your competition is still very far from becoming a reality.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Although it is true that Club América is one of the teams with the greatest economic power in Mexican soccer, the reality is that the signing would represent exceeding the financial limits of the Águilas and that is that according to the portal transfer marktthe attacker’s value is in €23 milliona fairly large amount and outside the ranges that the Coapa team usually makes and although there are other ways to be able to solve the transfer, in addition to just paying the monetary figure, it is still something quite complicated.
Although the board of directors can include players in the transaction to reduce the cost of the transfer, it is necessary to know if the club would be interested or only intends to receive money, like requesting a loan or buying only a percentage of their letter, it is almost not attractive for the team receiving the proposal.
It will be a matter of more information about it emerging in the next few hours and if there is any feasible way for the capital team to have its bomb for Opening 2023.
#stratospheric #figure #America #pay #sign #Gabigol
Leave a Reply