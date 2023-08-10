The United States decided this week to introduce a series of restrictions to limit American investments in certain technology companies in China. The decision represents a new escalation in the already long commercial and economic struggle between the two superpowers.

The executive order of the president of Joe Biden, which in principle will take effect next year, will ban US venture capital firms from investing in three key sectors of the Chinese economy: semiconductors (chips), quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Three key and cutting-edge sectors that today are making a difference in the race to achieve technological dominance on the planet.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: EFE / EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS

These investments could play a role in the development of military, intelligence, surveillance and cyber capabilities in China

For the Biden government, these money flows have a fundamental role “Military, Intelligence, Surveillance and Cyber ​​Capability Development in China Could Play in China”. In other words, Washington seeks to limit that development by cutting back on money flows.

according to the newspaper The New York Times “(Biden) administration officials emphasized that the move was designed to protect national security, but China is likely to see it as part of a broader campaign to stifle his rise.”

But the truth is that this same medium assures that the United States had never before attempted such limits on the flow of investment into China.

Army file photo in China.

What does China officially say and how does it respond?

This is one of the most important actions that the Biden government has taken to restrict US investment in China and comes after months of talks with members of the G7which Washington has urged to take similar measures.

“China firmly rejects these restrictions and has filed a regional complaint with the US side,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov. AFP

According to Beijing, “Washington seeks to curb US investment in China by abusing the concept of national security and politicizing trade issues. Its real purpose is to take away China’s right to development and maintain its own hegemony. It is pure economic coercion and technological bullying.”

In addition, -he adds- “the measure seriously violates the principles of the market economy and fair competition, damages international economic and trade rules, disrupts the functioning of global industrial and supply chains and harms the interests of business communities in China. , in the US and even in other countries around the world”.

The US has been actively sharing intelligence with allies to make the case that Western investment is key to China’s military modernization plans.

China also urges the United States “to stop politicizing and instrumentalizing trade and technology affairs and immediately withdraw this wrong decision and remove restrictions,” according to the ministry.



It also calls for “creating a strong environment for economic cooperation and trade between China and the United States.” “China will closely monitor the situation and will firmly safeguard its rights and interests,” the portfolio added.

What are these measures aimed at?

For the New York newspaper, the US government has concluded in recent years that these venture capital investments “They were boosting China’s military and its ability to gather intelligence.”

“US officials have been actively sharing intelligence with allies to argue that Western investment is key to China’s military modernization plans, especially in space, cyberspace and the kind of computing power it would take to break Western encryption. of critical communications”, assures the Times after making an analysis of what these measures mean.

However, the Chinese Department of Commerce joined the criticism, assuring that the restrictions only seek to “decouple and cut off supply chains under the pretext of national security.”



It remains to be seen if the measure derails a possible visit to China by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who had expressed interest in visiting the Asian country at “late summer.”

For the moment, Beijing has already announced that it would cut the export of gallium to the United States, a key element for the American supply chain.

File photo of the Chinese army.

What do the analysts say?

Analysts quoted by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post believe that the restrictions “have been designed very directly for Chinese companies.”

He Jun, a researcher with Anbound Consulting, noted that considering that foreign investment “has been greatly reduced,” Washington’s move “is bad for the development of high-tech industries in China.”



In any case, it is still unknown how the executive order signed by Biden will be implemented, since it will not be applied automatically.

Now a submission period opens in which the US government expects to receive contributions from interested parties, including companies with investments in China.

One of the points that is being considered is the possibility that those who break the rules established by the US government could face criminal charges, although a decision has not yet been made on the matter.

The option of including exceptions that allow US companies to continue investing in bonds and shares of Chinese technology companies is also being evaluated, the officials said.

In any case, the executive order may not take effect until next year, coinciding with the presidential election campaign in which Biden is seeking re-election, while Republicans have yet to choose their candidate in a primary process, where former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) starts as a favorite.

