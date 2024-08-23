BRUSSELS — It all started several years ago with angry comments from tourists every now and then. But in recent years, the comments have been heard all the time, with people shouting, “Shame on you!” at Thibault Danthine, a horse-drawn carriage operator in Brussels.

According to the criteria of

Fed up with being accused of animal cruelty, Danthine sold his five horses and bought two electric carriages, designed to resemble an early model of an electric vehicle developed in the 19th century by inventor Robert Anderson. In June, Brussels became the first European capital to offer daily tours in electric carriages.

Danthine, the city’s sole carriage operator, said he had no interest in becoming an ambassador for a movement to ban horse-drawn carriages. Still, his decision puts Brussels among a growing number of cities around the world that have decided to turn their backs on such carriages, out of concern for the welfare of horses. Brussels has not officially banned horse-drawn carriages, but will not issue new licenses for them.

In recent years, Montreal, Barcelona and Prague have banned or restricted horse-drawn carriage rides. (They are still offered in Prague, though they have been banned, a city official said.) In the United States, Chicago officials voted to ban horse-drawn carriages starting in 2021, following Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as Key West and Palm Beach, Florida.

Danthine said her business has been booming. Some people say, “Oh, what a shame, it’s less charming than with a horse,” she said. But as many tourists have signed up for electric carriage rides as did for horse-drawn carriage rides, and she no longer has to pay the high costs of caring for horses or worry about finding multilingual tour guides with experience with horses.

With temperatures rising in Brussels, Danthine said he had had to cancel an increasing number of summer tours because it was too hot for the animals. He is now able to operate every day. He plans to buy a third electric carriage next year.

Ayyob Al-Marzooqi, who was visiting Brussels from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates with his wife and children, said he preferred the electric carriage ride he took in Brussels to the horse-drawn carriage rides he and his wife had taken in Vienna and Mumbai, India, partly because he liked not having to smell the horses.

Her daughter, Hind Al-Marzooqi, 13, said she also preferred the electric carriage.

“It connects the past with the future,” he said.