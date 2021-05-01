The Warhammer license is being especially prolific when it comes to raising game diversity and exploiting various genres. And although we have seen that the trend has been to take advantage of the action or the RPG, it is the turn to talk about strategy. There we find that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is exposed in an interesting gameplay, which delves into this turn-based combat proposal, which gives the game a very solid base of RPG strategy.
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is a game that will introduce players to this medieval fantasy universe in which humans, dwarves, elves and orcs, among other races, fight for control of Sigmar. Focus Home Interactive has wanted to share with strategy lovers an extensive gameplay of this project that will arrive on May 27 on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC, via Steam.
Credits: Steam
Become the commander of the incredible factions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar, a dark fantasy universe where immortal knights ride Stardrakes to eradicate death from the realms. Storm Ground is a world of legends, heroes, infernal creatures, and fearsome battles.
Lead your customizable force in this spectacular and dynamic war-packed turn-based skirmish strategy game. Obtain and upgrade units, powerful gear, and devastating abilities with your victories.
Explore all routes in Storm Ground’s non-linear campaign. Overcome challenges in each game to obtain units and equipment. Create your army and challenge other players online.
The truth is that, although there is less than a month left until its launch, there is not much information about what Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground proposes. The strategy of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground It is exposed in an interesting gameplay, which allows you to better know this Gasket Games proposal, in which you have a choice between three factions. ANDThe stalwart Stormcast, the ghoulish Nighthaunt, and the rotten Maggotkin are three alternatives to face, either the narrative action of your campaign, such as PvP multiplayer skirmishes.
Now, among the bases that support this game we found a non-linear campaign, therefore, it will be generated through procedural procedures so that can be played over and over with different paths and battles. A turn-based strategy game is exposed that will develop an action, which promises to be fast. During the campaign, new characters from each faction will be recruited, such as heroes, but also equipment of all kinds and various abilities. The truth is that, thanks to this campaign, the hours that a Warhammer strategy lover can play seem endless.
On the other hand there is the multiplayer, which seems somewhat simpler, but equally attractive. The truth is that to better understand this proposal, it is very interesting to attend to the gameplay that have published and exhibited Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground.
To conclude, remember again that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground coming May 27 to Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC-
