Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Sports Council discussed with the Athletics Federation the new strategic plan for the Federation to develop athletics in the country, during the period from 2022 to 2024, this came during the meeting held at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council, in the presence of Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council and Nasser Aman Al Rahma. Assistant Secretary-General of the Council, and Major General Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Murr, President of the Athletics Federation, and members of the Federation’s Board of Directors are: Suhail Al Kaabi, Rashid Nasser Al Ali and Faisal Al Khamiri, and from the Dubai Sports Council, Ali Omar Al Balushi, Director of the Sports Development Department, and Mohammed Al Ansari, Director of the Strategic Development Office.

During the meeting, the elements of the federation’s strategic plan that are compatible with the state’s national agenda were discussed. The federation presented the elements and mechanisms for implementing the plan, which was built on several pillars, including achieving the aspirations and vision of wise leadership, previous results, club needs, reviewing the best practices and most successful experiences, and benefiting from opinions and suggestions. Experts and stakeholders from leaders and decision-makers in the sports sector, as well as questionnaires for the opinions and suggestions of the public. The plan was built on 6 main axes, 19 strategic goals, performance indicators, projects and programs to be implemented.

The plan aims to develop competitiveness through participation in regional and international events, as well as discovering and developing national talents in the field of arbitration and training.

Saeed Hareb stressed that the Dubai Sports Council is keen to cooperate with sports institutions and national federations to enhance the status of sport in the country, and to contribute to its development at the global level, based on the support and care of the rational leadership in the sports sector and the place that sport occupies in the movement of society and in the daily life of all its members. He said, “The country has all the capabilities and the distinguished infrastructure that can be invested with distinction to make champions, and we will work to provide all support for the success of the federation’s endeavors.”

Dr. said. Muhammad Al-Murr: “We are working on concerted efforts with all institutions in the country, which represents a basic basis in our work to implement our plans and programs, and we will work to bring about remarkable change and achieve significant positive results. We will also work on organizing a strategic retreat to discuss and discuss all elements of the strategic plan, and to develop ideas And plans to achieve the desired goals, and representatives from all sectors of the state, including sports, media, educational and health institutions, will participate in it.