Military Dandykin: the active defense strategy was borrowed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) borrowed an active defense strategy from Russia. It was described to Lente.ru by a military expert, first-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin. He explained that active defense involves simultaneously repelling enemy attacks and launching attacks if necessary.

“We had an active defense strategy, and we still use it at some points: we repel attacks and at the same time attack, recapture what we lost, if necessary,” Dandykin said. “The term “active defense” has appeared here, the Armed Forces of Ukraine want to adopt it.”

The military man explained that during the counteroffensive, Ukraine lost many people and reserves, which is why it is now forced to carry out a new mobilization and send unprepared people to the front. The Ukrainian Armed Forces, in his opinion, want to outline new lines of defense, and at a fairly great depth.

“Our task is to prevent such an opportunity, to knock out warehouses, destroy equipment, factories producing ammunition. We need to make sure that they cannot repel our offensive and prepare for a new counter-offensive,” the military expert emphasized.

It was previously reported that due to the unsuccessful summer counter-offensive and uncertainty about Western assistance, Ukraine decided to change tactics to “active defense” until 2025.