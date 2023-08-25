BERLIN — Germans take enormous pride in their auto industry and have never been eager to ditch their Audis, BMWs or Mercedes-Benz for foreign brands. But aiming to change that, a Chinese automaker that sells the most electric cars in the world has begun offering three of its models in Germany.

BYD, founded in 1995 under the name Build Your Dreams, has become a giant in China, the world’s largest auto market. In 2022, it sold 1.86 million battery cars, including plug-in hybrids. That surpassed Tesla’s sales of 1.3 million cars, all of which were powered by batteries.

Most BYD cars are sold in China. But the Shenzhen-based company is looking to expand to other parts of the world, including Europe and, in particular, Germany.

Encouraged by growing demand for electric vehicles and supply chain difficulties troubling European automakers, BYD introduced the Atto-3, a compact sport utility vehicle; the Han, a sedan; and the Tang, a full-size SUV, in Germany earlier this year. In the coming months, the company plans to launch several more models. There have been reports that he is considering opening an assembly plant in Germany, which has the largest economy in Europe.

At the end of 2021, BYD started offering cars in Norway. A year later, he ventured into Sweden.

BYD last October reached a six-year deal to sell around 100,000 units to Sixt, Germany’s largest car rental company.

The opportunity to allow for-hire drivers to test drive EVs can generate more sales and is part of BYD’s strategy to break into the German market.

“I always had the feeling that there are a lot of reservations about Chinese brands,” said Jan Grindemann, chief operating officer at Hedin Mobility Group, a Swedish company that handles BYD imports into Germany. “But when you put someone in the car and they’re sitting in it, they’re immediately convinced.”

Still, brand loyalty can span generations in Germany. American brands have struggled over the years to gain a foothold there.

Germany also has a crowded market—domestic automakers produce 90 electric models and are rushing to expand and improve their offerings. And BYD is largely unknown outside of China.

BYD is also entering the German market at a difficult time. The price of electricity in Germany is more than double that in the US; the lack of charging stations, especially in cities, is also an obstacle; and authorities have raised concerns about the stability of Germany’s electricity grid, given the increase in electric vehicles and heating systems.

Tesla’s rapid expansion of its charging infrastructure throughout Germany has helped it gain a competitive edge.

In the coming years, BYD is considering offering complete packages to consumers, including solar panels to generate electricity and batteries for storage and charging in garages.

Aytac Cicek, who sells BYDs at the Torpedo Group in Frankfurt, said customers were impressed with the quality of the vehicles and with delivery times that are half of what most German manufacturers can currently meet.

By: MELISSA EDDY