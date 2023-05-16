Milan once again lives a great day with the great duel of the Madonnina that is worth exchanging a ticket to go to Istanbul, the city where the final of this Champions League will take place. The derby measures two rivals with antagonistic states of mind, not only after the coup of authority that Inter gave Milan in the first leg, played a week ago, and which disrupted the plans of Stefano Pioli’s team in barely a quarter of an hour , but also in Serie A while the ‘rossoneri’ ended the last day depressed against Spezia, the men led by Simone Inzaghi do not stop winning and thrashing their rivals.

The Giuseppe Meazza will dress up to host two rivals who dream of their glory days in Europe, after overcoming the odd crisis and facing a second assault in which Milan commits itself to the epic. He will have to do something he never did to reach the Champions League final: No team that lost at home by two goals or more in the first leg of the semifinals managed to come back to advance.

Those in red and black are between a rock and a hard place; For this reason, they must resort to the mystical cup if they want to break this curse. Something that not even the most staunch trust after seeing how in the first leg, the team that wears black, blue and gold blew up the derby in the Lombard capital without embarrassing to break a sweat, against a team that showed a fragility hitherto unknown in this competition, since its solidity had been the basis to reach this step.

return your star



The Italian press says that without Rafael Leao, its portentous Portuguese winger, Milan loses half of its offensive power, and a good part of the hopes of a comeback rest on him. The most destabilizing footballer of this Milan returns to the squad after missing the first duel due to injury, and could be in the game along with Tonali, Brahim Díaz from Málaga and veteran Giroud in attack.

Inter, for their part, already broke past statistics against their neighbor, against whom they had not been able to win a single Champions League game and who had already painted their faces in the last Italian Super Cup played at the beginning of the year. Those led by the strategist Pioli have faith and seek to believe, while those led by Inzaghi take advantage of a more powerful squad where the duo Lula (Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez) have reconciled with the goal in a group cemented from back to front that also has in Nicoló Barella, Brozovic or the goalkeeper Onana plenty of cards to deny his rival reaching Turkey.

-Probable alignments:



Inter: Onana, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martínez and Lukaku.

Milan: Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Kjær, Theo Hernández, Tonali, Krunić, Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, Leão and Giroud.

Referee: Clement Turpin (France).

Time: 9:00 p.m. Movistar Champions League.