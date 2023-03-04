Agreed strategy

Even in 2023 the cover is taken by the Ferrari strategies. Compared to what happened last year, with controversies and misunderstandings between the pit wall and the drivers’ cockpit, this time however under the Prancing Horse banner harmony reigns. The decision not to contest a Charles Leclerc the last attempt in Q3, frustrating the Monegasque’s hunt for pole and allowing Sergio Perez to slip him from second to third on the starting grid, in fact received the endorsement of the red #16 himself. The 25-year-old from the Principality, historically a ‘cannibal’ when it comes to chasing pole position, has agreed to put a stop to his hunger for speed to think more about the race, following the line of action dictated by the new team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Graduation exam

“I’m more mature than last year, but it still hurts to give up on the last lap of Q3.” he confessed to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 an always honest Leclerc. However, the Monegasque did not make the best of a bad situation in front of the cameras. Instead, he appears really convinced that the move thought by his team was the correct one: “I am convinced that it is the right choice for tomorrow. We talked about it in the briefing – revealed the winner of the 2022 Bahrain GP – and looking at the gaps at worst from second I could start fourth. I agree with the team, it’s a good choice for the race pace because we suffer on degradation“.

Attack or defense

The only doubt that remains is whether this move was conceived by Vasseur and the Ferrari strategists as an extra weapon to attack Red Bull or as defense tool towards a possible comeback by Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Leclerc’s attacking mentality would require him to target Verstappen and Perez, but also from this point of view the vice world champion made a healthy exercise in realism: “I always want to look ahead, but you have to be honest – he underlined – Red Bull seems stronger than us in terms of race pace and Aston Martin too. If there’s a chance to win I’ll try, but the important thing is to score as many points as possible. Then in the next races it will be better, but here we have to do our best”.

Pole position possible

Finally, Leclerc indulged himself in analyzing qualifying in detail, highlighting how yes, pole position was theoretically a possibility: “I never sign to be second by a tenth – he concluded – but looking at the tests it was a nice surprise to be so close. I could have done better. The first run was a nice lap, but in the 9/10 corner I could do better. The car had the potential in the second run to take pole, but then it’s not like I would have done it. We don’t know yet if we’ll start immediately with the new tire tomorrow, but it will certainly provide good grip“.