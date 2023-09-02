The experienced winger or midfielder John William Squarethe 35-year-old from Antioquia, led the summer transfer window for Colombian soccer players in Europe for the first half of the 2023-2024 season in Old World tournaments.

After 9 years in the powerful and traditional Juventus of Italy, Cuadrado went to Internazionale Milananother of the big clubs in that country and the continent, as a free agent with a one-year contract of 2.5 million euros.

Cuadrado, despite his age, is one of the two Colombian players who remain in the top elite of world soccer. the other is Luis Diazwhich continues in English Liverpool.

While in Colombia a “renewal” of players for the national team is being clamored for, after Cuadrado’s transfer, that of the defender appears Yerry Mina, 28 years old, and who after five years at English Everton joined Italian Fiorentina. He signed a contract until June 2024 for 1.5 million euros with the possibility of extending it for another year, depending on his performance.

The reality in transition of Colombian soccer is reflected in the European market. For example: yesterday, Rafael Santos Borre27-year-old forward and starter in the current Colombian National Team, closed his arrival at German Werder Bremen in extremis, due to his inactivity at Eintracht Frankfurt.

While, Duvan Zapata, 32 years old and who is not part of the national team, moved in the Italian league: from Atalanta to Torino. Two years ago the scorer’s price was 45 million euros. Yesterday his transfer was signed for 7 million and with a contract until 2026 for a million annual salary.

For his part, Jefferson Lerma, a 28-year-old brand midfielder, changed colors in the English Premier League: he arrived free at Crystal Palace, from Bournemouth and will receive, according to the portal fichajes.com, an annual salary of close to 1.6 million euros. AND Luis Sinisterra24-year-old attacker, left after the closing time limit of English Leeds (second division) to Bournemouth.

Jorge Carrascal, the starting midfielder of the Colombian National Team directed by Néstor Lorenzo, moved within the Russian league. The 25-year-old from Cartagena left CSKA Moscow and went to Dinamo Moscow, a team with which he signed a contract until 2027 in an operation that is unofficially estimated at a total of 6 million euros.

Two youngsters jumped across the Atlantic directly from the Colombian League. One is john solis, 18-year-old midfielder from Atlético Nacional who came to the Spanish Girona (of the City Group) for about 6 million euros (Nacional has 60 percent left). the other is Oscar Cortes19-year-old striker who left Millonarios for French Lens (both from the Amber group) for 4.5 million euros.

