Paris. The great powers have economic, scientific or strategic interests in the space race towards the Moon, a key stage towards Mars.

Our satellite is an ideal place to test space material, vehicles, and to learn to live in space, without forgetting its natural resources (water, metals…).

China plans to send astronauts to the Moon before 2030 and has as its main objective to build a base there.

The Asian giant sent its first human into space in 2003, long after the Soviets and the Americans did so in 1961, in full cold War.

The Chinese space program has been gaining momentum through multi-million dollar investments.

In 2019 he achieved a historic feat: landing a ship on the far side of the Moon.

Then, in 2020, he managed to bring back a spacecraft with lunar samples, an operation that had not been accomplished in more than 40 years. In 2021 he managed to land a small robot on Mars.

the return of america

NASA’s historic lunar missions were called Apollo.

Half a century later, the US space agency is now concentrating its efforts on the Artemis program, which officially aims to return astronauts by 2025, including the first black man and woman on lunar soil.

The goal is to build a base on the surface of the Moon and a space station in its orbit.

Everything for an even more complex and ambitious trip: sending a crew to Mars.

The rocket starshipdeveloped by SpaceX – billionaire Elon Musk’s company – for these trips, exploded in flight during its first test last April.

Russia in decline

Moscow launched its spacecraft to the Moon, the first since 1976, called Luna-25, this mission is part of a cycle with a view to a possible base in lunar orbit built jointly with China.

Its cooperation with the Western space powers dwindled to virtually zero after the invasion of Ukraine.

However, shortly after the start of the war, in April 2022, President Vladimir Putin assured that Russia would continue to implement its lunar program despite Western sanctions.

New to the race

So far, only three countries have managed to land on the surface of the Moon, located about 384 thousand kilometers from Earth: Russia, the United States and China.

But recent advances in technology have made it possible to lower the cost of missions, encouraging new public or private applicants.

In August, India launched and successfully orbited the Moon an unmanned rocket, Chandrayaan-3.

If all goes according to plan, it should land on the moon by the end of the month.

But the Moon is not an easy target. A private Israeli mission that sent a probe in 2019 failed in the attempt.

The same problem occurred last April with Japanese startup Ispace’s Hakuto lander.

Two other companies, US-based Astrobotic and Intuitive Machines, are expected to try their luck later this year.