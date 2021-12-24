Triskell Interactive offers us a nostalgic trip to Ancient Egypt to build cities in 4K.

If you follow the genre of city-building since its inception, surely you know Pharaoh: A New Era; A 1999 title that took us to Ancient Egypt to build cities based on resource management and challenging missions. The developers of Triskell Interactive and the editor DotEmu They have come together to return this title to us in the form of a remake for PC, a task that they have carried out also focusing on graphically improving the adventure.

On this occasion, DotEmu has published a new trailer to show us the visual evolution that the game has undergone. From a comparison between the original version and the remake, users will be able to relive the nostalgia of building an Egyptian city with key differences in image quality, since this experience presents 2D to 4K graphics, as well as new features in the mechanics and the interface.

This delivery will recover the original delivery in all its splendor, since it includes all contents that had been seen in its 1999 version. In addition, it also incorporates an expansion launched in 2000 in which more than 100 hours of gameplay through 53 missions, map and mission editors, and even a free construction mode with which to explore all the possibilities of this city-builder.

No release date has been given yet to return to the cities of Pharaoh: A New Era, so we will have to wait. future news by DotEmu. However, if you are fans of this genre and are eager to relive the video game experience of yesteryear, you can always take a look at our special dedicated to the topic: a review of 25 years building cities.

