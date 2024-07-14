Barcelona’s young prospect Lamine Yamal has captured the world’s attention after a standout Euro 2019 campaign. Now, the Catalan club are planning to take advantage of this media boost to make a strategic move that could have a huge commercial impact. According to the article in Sport, Barça are considering giving Yamal the number ’10’ shirt, currently held by Ansu Fati, who has had a performance affected by recent injuries.
Since Lionel Messi’s departure, the number ’10’ has been an important symbol at the club. Ansu Fati, initially chosen to wear this number, has struggled to stay fit and show his full potential. Manager Hansi Flick is keeping a close eye on Ansu during pre-season, but the club is considering a change if Ansu is unable to regain his best form.
Lamine Yamal, with his impressive performance at the Euros, has positioned himself as a key figure for Barcelona’s future. The club’s management believes that giving him the number ’10’ shirt could not only raise his profile, but also counter the recent introduction of Kylian Mbappé by Real Madrid. This move could mean a significant boost in terms of marketing and global presence.
The mutual respect between Yamal and Fati is evident. Yamal has expressed his desire to play alongside Fati and has indicated that he would prefer the number ’17’ shirt if Ansu decides to stay and keep the number ’10’. Barça, aware of the hierarchy and dynamics of the dressing room, assures that any decision will be agreed with Ansu Fati to avoid internal conflicts.
Barcelona find themselves at an interesting crossroads where the management of young talent and commercial potential play a crucial role. The possible allocation of the number ’10’ to Lamine Yamal could be an important strategic move that helps the club consolidate its global presence while nurturing the relationship with Ansu Fati. The outcome of this situation will be decisive for the immediate future of the team.
