After five years fighting for her right to compete without undergoing hormonal treatments that are harmful to her health, South African athlete Caster Semenya, double Olympic 800m champion, has achieved her first victory in court. Her right to live from her work as an athlete from her that neither the international athletics federation (IAAF at the time of the appeal, 2019; WA at present), which developed a regulation ad hoc against her by forbidding women characterized as DSD (intersex, with a difference in sexual development, whose body produces more testosterone than is considered by science as normal for the female gender) to participate in tests between 400 and 1,500m if they did not lower with estrogen his testosterone level, neither the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) nor the Swiss Federal Court granted him, it is guaranteed by the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in a ruling made public on Tuesday, July 11.

Both the TAS and the Swiss federal court accepted that, in effect, with its DSD regulation the federation discriminated against Semenya, but considered that it was a “necessary” discrimination to safeguard equality in women’s competition. Neither of the two courts of justice entered to assess the validity of the evidence presented by WA, a biased investigation, to justify its claim that testosterone gave Semenya an advantage over the other competitors, specifically in the distances from 400m to 1,500m. . In 2021 Semenya, 32, appealed to the Strasbourg Court, which, in a decision taken by four votes to three, considers that the triple world champion suffered discrimination by the federation, as well as an attack on her private life and concludes that Semenya “has not enjoyed sufficient institutional and procedural guarantees in Switzerland to allow her claims to be examined effectively.”

The sentence, which will not be final for another three months, the period the Swiss government has to appeal it before the Grand Chamber of the Strasbourg Court, only guarantees Semenya’s right to have the federal court re-examine her case more determination that at first hearing, but does not invalidate the regulation with which the WA regulates the right to compete in the female category of intersex women or with hyperandrogenia (excessive natural testosterone), which has since been modified. The international federation, chaired by Sebastian Coe, has stipulated since last March that only women whose testosterone level is less than 2.5 milligrams per liter of urine can compete in any of the tests of the program.

As soon as the sentence was made public, the federation asked the Swiss government to appeal. “We remain of the opinion that the DSD regulation is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means to protect fair competition in the women’s category, as considered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the Swiss Federal Court, after a detailed and expert evaluation of the tests,” WA says in a statement. “Given the strong dissenting opinions in the decision, we encourage Switzerland to request the referral of the case to the Grand Chamber of the ECtHR for a final and final decision. In the meantime, the current DSD regulations, approved by the World Athletics Council in March 2023, will be maintained.

If perhaps for Semenya the sentence is more of a moral and pyrrhic victory, for the fight for the inclusion of women it is “a monumental victory.” This is the opinion, in an opinion collected by Reuters, Seema Patel, associate professor of Law and Gender Discrimination in Sport at Nottingham Trent University. “It is a critical moment for inclusion, gender identity, human rights and the fight against discrimination. It points to the value of human rights in sport and the need to balance competing interests fairly and responsibly,” said Patel. “The landscape has changed.”

By ruling in favor of Caster Semenya, and forcing the Council of Ministers of the Council of Europe to monitor compliance, the ECtHR also calls into question the solutions given by sport to guarantee all women the right to compete and deals a heavy blow to the international sports justice system, based on the connection between a private court of arbitration, the CAS, financed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), based on Swiss law and the only body of justice, and the Swiss Federal Court, which in 99% of cases it upholds the decisions of the TAS and is the only appeal body.

