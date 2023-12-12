A ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has reproached Poland, which this week is undergoing a change of Government, for not guaranteeing the recognition and protection of relationships between people of the same sex. The lack of regulation for homosexual unions violates the right to private life and family life, and constitutes discrimination, according to the resolution. The ruling is the response to a lawsuit by five Polish homosexual couples who approached the Strasbourg Court in 2017 and 2018 due to the impossibility of regularizing their relationship in the country.

The decision underlines that the absence of legislation regulating homosexual unions, not necessarily marriage, violates the European Convention on Human Rights, in particular Article 8 (right to privacy and family life), in conjunction with Article 14 ( prohibition of discrimination).

Same-sex couples, the ruling states, cannot “regulate fundamental aspects of their life together, such as those related to property, maintenance, taxation and inheritance.” In most situations, the plaintiffs' relationship “had no weight before the judicial or administrative authorities,” according to a statement from the institution.

The Strasbourg Court took note during the process of the allegations of the parties and other interveners who outlined “the increasingly hostile and homophobic attitudes” towards the LGTBI community shown by senior officials of the ruling party when the lawsuits, including the resolutions, were presented. of local governments that declared “zones free of LGTBI ideology.” The court's statement also recalls the homophobic statements of one of the current judges of the Constitutional Court, a politicized body.

The ruling party referred to by the ECHR is the ultra-conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which failed this Monday in its attempt to revalidate its mandate. In the elections on October 15, PiS was the party with the most votes, but did not gain the majority necessary to form a Government. The ruling was made public on the same day that a new liberal Executive, led by Donald Tusk, will receive the vote of confidence from the Sejm, the lower House of Parliament.

The coalition agreement of Tusk, leader of the center-right Civic Platform party, with the Christian Democrats and agrarians of Third Way and the Social Democrats of Lewica (Left), does not include rights of the LGTBI movement such as same-sex unions or adoption. The new prime minister did promise them during his campaign, and the new Minister of Justice and former Ombudsman, Adam Bodnar, a renowned human rights activist, has joined the group's demands in the past.

Organizations defending LGTBI rights have celebrated the decision and have invited the new Liberal Executive, which is scheduled to take office tomorrow, to engage in dialogue to comply with the ruling of the Strasbourg Court.

On December 6, the parliamentary majority of the Sejm created a new commission for equality of the LGTBI community. “There will be a lot of work, because the last few years have focused mainly on hate and abuse of other people,” said the president, Krzysztof Smiszek.

