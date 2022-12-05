The strangest style in the league, but the softest hands – Juhamatti Aaltonen made HIFK’s plight even worse

HIFK, suffering from defender problems, has scored two goals and conceded 13 in the last three matches.

HIFK–Jukurit 1–3

Ice hockey There is no doubt about the league’s most distinctive style.

Mikkelin Jukureiten Juhamatti Aaltonen runs in the rink with his shirt tucked into his pants, his skates strangely taped to his ankles, and only a thin strip at the bottom of the racket can be seen. The whole is crowned by an original beard style.

The puck artist, who was also seen in IFK Helsinki in his career, showed on Monday in his old home hall how he is still a top-class player at the age of 37.

In the second set, Aaltonen beat IFK underpowered Kristian Vesalainen easily and dunked the puck into the goal without hesitation. The goal of his team’s captain and golden helmet was also the winning goal, when Jukurit defeated IFK 3–1.

“Isn’t it the case that when you do one here, it’s three in the provinces. I don’t know if there will be three goals in the statistics”, Aaltonen joked after the match in an interview with C More.

“It’s nice to play here. This is a legendary place where you always get fired up to play,” Aaltonen said of the ice rink in Helsinki.

Jukurit is Olli Jokinen being coached, was able to raise his profile enormously. Last season, it was second in the League’s regular season, and this year in the Champions League, Jukurit has already advanced to the quarterfinals.

From Helsinki, Jukurit will actually continue directly to Northern Sweden, where it will play against Lulea on Tuesday. On Friday, IFK and Jukurit meet again, this time in Mikkeli.

Juhamatti Aaltonen and Libor Zábranský celebrate Jukurei’s stylish underpowered goal.

Tricky the pack situation has had a bad impact on HIFK’s previous matches. Due to several absences, replacements have had to be found from different directions.

One of those who got a huge increase in responsibility has been promoted from the U20 team Joona Lehmus. Two minutes before the end, Lehmus scored an overpowering goal for IFK, which was also the first of his league career for the 20-year-old defender.

However, the goal was IFK’s only one. In the last three matches, IFK has now lost to Tappara, Sport and Jukurei, scored two goals and conceded 13.

In the home games against Tapparaa and Jukurei, IFK’s performances were moderate despite the bad results. In Vaasa, the team suffered an ugly 1–6 defeat.

Defense new Norwegian reinforcement Christian Kåsastul25, was immediately thrown into the first pair of IFK in his league debut Ilari Melartin alongside.

In the opening set, Kåsastul managed to get a penalty for Jukurei and showed quite cheerful performances, although once the puck dangerously escaped from the stage in front of their own goal.

IFK’s own breeder Niko Seppälä played for the first time in the club’s representative team. Seppälä, 24, arrived to help IFK from JYP on a week-long loan deal.

On Monday, the attack also received bad news. Turned upside down Julius Nättinen had to leave the game after the opening set.