In the details, the 40th edition of the marathon was held on the 27th of last August in the capital, Mexico City, and after the end of the race, runners complained of fraud, and that thousands did not cover the race distance (42 km) on foot.

After opening an investigation and examining the data of the tracking devices used in the race, it was found that thousands of runners did not pass the checkpoints on the way.

The Mexico City Sports Authority confirmed its intention to disclose the names of the violators, cancel their results and prevent them from participating in the future.

This is not the first time that cases of fraud have occurred in the capital’s marathon, as 6,000 competitors were previously excluded in the 2017 edition, equivalent to 20 percent of the participants, and the results of 3,090 competitors were canceled after the 2018 edition.

The Mexico Marathon is one of the largest races in the field of athletics in the world, and this year’s edition was won by Bolivian Hector Garibay in the men’s category and Kenya’s Celestine Schepchercher in the women’s category.