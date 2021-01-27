Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

Baniyas team achieved an impressive victory over Sharjah by 32 points (89-57) in the quarter-final second leg match of the Men’s Basketball League, which took place at the Baniyas Club hall, which is one of the strangest matches of the season, given that Sharjah played the match with a team made up of youth and youth, until The team gets a suitable opportunity to complete the rest of its members who were injured, and as a result, the fourth team in the Golden Square was referred to a third and decisive match to be determined next Saturday, and the winner of it will join Shabab Al-Ahly, Al-Nasr and Al-Bataih in the Golden Square, and the Sharjah team had won by going home «89-57».

Bani Yas benefited from the influential absences in Sharjah, who fought the meeting without any professional, and under the leadership of the Syrian coach Hammam Kirkukli, to succeed the “Al-Samawi” in imposing his rhythm on the events and obtaining the absolute preference in the first three quarters “26-8, 26-11 and 24-18” While Sharjah settled for the top in the fourth quarter «20-13».

The youth team in Sharjah had stopped training weeks ago, due to the cessation of their competitions, but due to the health conditions and injuries sustained by the first team, this idea was used to be the most powerful match between the two teams again at the Sharjah Hall, and the winner of this match will meet with Al-Bateeh.