‘The Stranger’, the new thriller created by Netflix, is generating a sensation among its subscribers because, since its premiere, it has remained one of the most watched feature films on the platform.

This production tells the story of a group of infiltrated Australian police officers, who pretend to be part of a criminal organization to find the whereabouts of a murderer. Although the names of the agents in the production are fictitious, the story was based on real events.

(Also: Mystery solved: This is what happens in your stomach when you swallow gum.)

‘The stranger’ was inspired by the investigation ‘Mr. Big Procedure’ which was focused on finding the person responsible for the disappearance and murder of Daniel Morcombe in December 2003. The case led to the whereabouts of the pederast Brett Cowan, who was captured in August 2011, eight years after the crime.

Lucky enough to see The Stranger today 😳 The story of how they got Daniel Morcombe’s killer to confess. It is dark, compelling and beautifully shot. Sean Harris and Joel Edgerton are brilliant. pic.twitter.com/ucK3gaC9yO — Ryan Fitzgerald (@FitzySA) September 30, 2022

When Daniel didn’t come home



In the year 2003, Daniel Morcombe, 13, was waiting at an unofficial bus stop under the Kiel Mountain Road bridge. It was around 2:00 p.m.

(Also read: The story behind the New York skyscraper that does not have a single window).

After half an hour of waiting, his transport did not appear, which worried Daniel, since he was going to a shopping center in the area to get a haircut, in addition to buying presents for Christmas.

This morning, unbelievably, it is 18 years since we last saw Daniel’s smiley face. Daniel innocently attempted to catch a bus to the shops to do his Christmas shopping; but he didn’t make it. Daniel’s legacy lives on strongly through the work at the Daniel Morcombe Foundation. pic.twitter.com/UYGqFckHeq — Denise Morcombe OAM (@DeniseMorcombe) December 6, 2021

When he finally got a glimpse of a bus approaching, the young man hurried to wait for it to stop so he could get on it. However, against his expectations, the vehicle continued straight.

The driver did not stop where Daniel was because it was an unofficial stop. Despite this, he felt sorry for the boy, so he proceeded to call a colleague to go through the young man to pick him up and take him to his destination. However, when the second driver arrived, Daniel was no longer there.

A few days later, given the lack of information from the young man’s family about his whereabouts, The driver of the first bus assured that before leaving, he could see two other people with the minor. Nothing was heard from Daniel until eight years later.

‘Mr. Big Procedure’



By 2008, the rewards offered for any information concerning the whereabouts of the young man they were valued between 250 thousand and 750 thousand Australian dollars (between 1.1 billion and 3.3 billion Colombian pesos).

(You may be interested: A fossilized snail and a giant ball, among the strangest houses on Airbnb).

The investigation was very extensive, difficult and exhausting. The suspect in Daniel’s disappearance would not be known until 2011.

Brett Cowan became the main suspect after suspicions about the notorious Australian pedophile Douglas Jackway were dismissed. because this man had been released from prison a month before the disappearance of the minor and with little evidence of his recidivism.

(You can read: The most extreme house of terror: he is paid almost $ 100 million if he reaches the end).

To add, after a request from the Morcombe family for the start of the investigation, several criminals decided to collaborate with the authorities to give clues about who could be the real culprit. Everything seemed to point to Cowan, but the investigative body of the Australian Police had to be sure.

Cowan had already testified, in a kind of brazen act, to the officers regarding this case. At that time, the man reported that that same day he had traveled to the scene to buy marijuana from a drug dealer, and it was there that he saw young Daniel, whom he offered to take him to the mall.

However, it was already in the investigation carried out in 2011 that all the loose ends were tied up. In this, the undercover police was the one who managed to get Cowan to take them to his house, where he had the young man’s bones stored.

On August 13 of that year, the man was charged with murder, theft of minors, deprivation of liberty, incidental treatment of a child under 16 years of age and interfering with a corpse.

(We recommend: ‘Kaiser’: the sought-after footballer who has never played a game in his 20-year career.)

Finally, the young Morcombe was able to have a funeral, after more than eight years of anguish and uncertainty about his whereabouts. His murderer was found guilty on all the charges against him, despite the stubbornness he showed at his trial, absolutely denying all the facts.

Cowan was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2014, with the possibility of parole after 20 years in prison, for which he currently remains behind bars.

You can also read:

The life of the ‘dirtiest man in the world’: he lasted more than six decades without bathing

The school excursion that ended in tragedy and killed more than 200 young people

The gloomy origin of the phrase ‘saved by the bell’

Man disappeared for 30 years and reappeared with the same clothes

Xavier Dupont: the French count who vanished after murdering his entire family

Trends WEATHER