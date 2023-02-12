Outdoor sexual release. “The Stranger of the Lake” proposes a macabre story set in a peaceful French landscape.

Gaspar Noé surprised thousands when he presented “Love”, a dark film with real sex scenes, which was even censored in various theaters due to its highly explicit content. However, he has not been the only director who has experimented with transgressive narratives in French cinema. Have you heard of “The Stranger of the Lake”? Maybe not, but you should give it a shot, as his intense history of erotica and crime, coupled with recurring sequences of unsimulated intercourse, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

What is “The Stranger of the Lake” about?

“The Stranger of the Lake” (originally titled “L’inconnu du lac” and also known as “The Stranger of the Lake”) is set entirely on a lake whose surroundings serve as a cruising ground —a term that refers to the practice of sexual relations, mainly by members of the LGTBIQ+ community, in public places, such as beaches, and usually with a stranger.

This is how Franck meets Michael, a regular swimmer who has murdered one of his partners. Despite the fact that the former has witnessed this fact, he continues with his intense relationship, transporting viewers to a psychologically elaborated, erotic story and, above all, one of constant tension, especially when the Police become involved in the case. .

“The Stranger of the Lake”one of the most acclaimed LGTBIQ+ thrillers of recent years, can currently be seen on the streaming platform Filmin.

“The stranger from the lake” can be seen on Filmin. Photo: Filmin capture

Sex scenes in “The Stranger of the Lake”: are they real?

“The Stranger of the Lake” exposes its leading and secondary actors to sensual scenes, where nothing is left to the imagination. However, we are also witnesses of quite explicit sexual sequences.

Are real? Yes and no. The film’s director, Alain Guiraudie, wanted to make sure that sex was portrayed as naturally as possible, without going against the parameters set by the central actors.

“We used doubles for the non-simulated sex, and it was something I talked about a lot with the actors. I wanted to see how far they were willing to go, and that was as far as they wanted to go: they didn’t really want to go,” Guiraudie said in an interview with Laist magazine.