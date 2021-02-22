Nightmare Before Christmas it became an instant classic since its premiere in 1993, thanks to its quirky world and unique characters. More than two decades later, the animated film will have a sequel as a junior novel by Shea Ernshaw.

The continuation does not yet have a title, but Comicbook announced that the story will be told from Sally’s point of view. It will begin sometime after her first kiss with Jack Skellington on Spiral Hill and will carry us years into the future with the now married couple.

The plot thickens when the protagonist accidentally unleashes a Halloween town villain. This character endangers everyone he knows and also the other Christmas-themed cities. Nothing less than a unique opportunity to learn more about these worlds not seen before.

“It is the love story yet to be told of Sally and Jack. But it’s also a tale of Sally’s coming of age, as we watch her navigate her new royal title as the Pumpkin Queen of Halloween town, ”Shea Ernshaw explained during a Disney question and answer session.

Following these words, he emphasized that he is excited about the opportunity to deepen it and explore Sally’s identity. “He is one of the most layered and attractive characters I have ever written, and I am honored to be able to tell his story,” he added.

Lastly, Shea Ernshaw hopes that fans will enjoy the return of this fantastic world, as they discover a new cast of strange and grim characters. At the moment it only remains to wait for the launch of the sequel in July 2022.