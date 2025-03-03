Cristiano Ronaldo has been forced not to travel to Iran, to dispute the first leg of the round of 16 of the Asian Champions, due to the sanction that drags in Iranian lands following an alleged case of adultery. The Portuguese was sentenced in 2023 for hugging and kissing the head, in a friendly way, to a disabled artist.

If he had traveled to Tehran, the Madeira star was at risk of receiving 99 lashes, the punishment imposed by the country’s authorities for his alleged crime. The controversy was born when Cristiano Ronaldo coincided with the artist Fatemeh Hammami Nasrabadi, who gave him some drawings painted with his feet.

In Iran, the law is very strict with respect to physical interactions between men and women who are not married, and this type of public gesture can be interpreted as adultery, a severely penalized crime.

According to Iranian legislation, kissing a woman who is not her wife in public, even if it is an act of affection or respect, it can be considered an immoral act. The Portuguese club, the Nassr, without success requested the change of the game against Esteghlal FC to a neutral headquarters to protect the player and avoid any legal complication. The meeting will finally be played on Monday at the Azadi Sports Complex Stadium in Tehran.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not have trouble playing in the second leg in Saudi Arabia, where Al Nassr will receive the Esteghlal in his stadium, the -Awwal Park. Currently, the Arab entity, after the elimination in the Cup, is 9 points away compared to the League leader, Benzema’s Al-Ittihad.