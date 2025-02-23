The evolution of life on earth has been a process of billions of years. This process, however, has not been uniform and have presented notable explosive episodes of biological diversification. To not go further, one of them occurred just between two and three million years ago in one of the most important East Africa lakes. The viruses that inhabited in the Tanganical Lake increased in number and complexity, without an apparent explanation. Recent research on stellar behavior found that, in that same period, the Earth crossed a radiation bubble caused by a supernova.

Evidence on cosmic radiation waste that came at the same time as a virus community in Africa was published in the magazine The Astrophysical Journal Letters. Scientists at the University of California Santa Cruz think that both factors are related. For them, radiation is likely to be powerful enough to split the double chain of organisms DNA and, thus, boost mutations and diversify the species.

“It is true that cosmic radiation is a key environmental factor when evaluating the viability and evolution of life on earth, and the key issue refers to the threshold so that radiation is a favorable or harmful trigger when considering the considering the Evolution of species, ”he says The report.

The supernovas with which we cross before

A Supernova is the explosion of a star after its fuel is exhausted. The critical point for this to happen is that the star begins to form heavy elements, through carbon, oxygen and finally iron. When sufficient iron accumulates in its nucleus, the star can no longer hold for itself and explode, shooting all those resources that occurred for millions of years.

A radioactive form of space iron (Iron-60) was found at the bottom of the Tanganical Lake. When the UC Santa Cruz researchers dated the age of the compound, they found that part of it formed 2.5 million years ago. Then they tracked their origin through stellar behavior models next to the Earth’s movement. They found that, at that time, the solar system entered a rich bubble in stellar dust and some star around exploded to form the iron-60.

The traces of that supernova that coincided with the transit of the Earth were impregnated on the surface for 100,000 years after the explosion. In a next behavior modeling, the pieces fit perfectly. The planet moved through a cemetery of stars and a part of the area was reflected in the great lakes where, at the same time, some viruses became more complex.

“We saw in other items that radiation can damage DNA. That could be an accelerator of evolutionary changes or mutations in the cells. We cannot say that they are connected, but they have a similar time frame. We thought it was interesting that there was a greater one Diversification in viruses, “said Caitlyn Nojiri, main author of the study.