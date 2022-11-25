Club América had a phenomenal tournament in the regular phase of the Apertura 2022, in which they got tired of breaking records, but failed in their goal of reaching the grand final of Mexican soccer. Facing the next tournament, the Azulcrema board is looking for reinforcements to strengthen its squad. Although, apparently, there will also be some casualties. In this sense, Jonathan Dos Santos has shared a cryptic message that leaves his continuity with the Eagles in suspense.
The youngest of the Dos Santos brothers did not have as many minutes last semester, as he had to compete with Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo and Pedro Aquino in this position. Recently, through his official Instagram account, the former Barcelona and Villarreal player made a publication suggesting his departure from the azulcrema institution.
Jonathan Dos Santos put a black and white photo of himself with the caption “caption this” (give a title to the photo, in Spanish). Some fans understood the message from the former LA Galaxy player as a farewell to America. So far neither the player nor the club have given more details about it.
Jonathan Dos Santos still has a year left on his contract with the Eagles. So far it is contemplated that the midfielder will report to the preseason.
Dos Santos arrived at América in January 2022 and over the course of two tournaments he has played a total of 27 games and scored just one goal.
