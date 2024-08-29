We called it strange because it’s still not entirely clear what it’s about, given that Freebird was really cryptic in telling it.

Freebird Games has announced the Strange Just A To the Moon Series Beach Episode Official Release Date: September 20, 2024 . The game is currently only planned for PC (it will be launched on Steam), but it is not excluded that in the future it could arrive on other platforms, as happened to the previous chapters of the series.

A short chapter

Let’s take the beginning of the official description: “The Beach Episode (TM) of To the Moon, Finding Paradise and Impostor Factory

Or maybe not?

A holiday full of deaths?

…Yes, technically that’s it. “Just A To the Moon Series Beach Episode” is exactly what it says it is: a beach episode of the To the Moon series.”

Which doesn’t really clarify much, honestly. The next passage reveals something more: “Prepare yourself for a new short adventure in which the SigCorp crew sets out to a one day all inclusive holiday at the Golden Lobster Hotel & Resort! It seems that’s the most the company is willing to pay. ¯_(ツ)_/¯” We’re on vacation, in short, together “with familiar faces from To the Moon, Finding Paradise and Impostor Factory” in a narrative adventure full of minigames, mysteries and relaxation. All wonderful, except that “most of the characters should be dead by now.”

In short, there will certainly be a mystery of some sort to solve. To find out what it is, we just have to wait until September 20, when Just A To the Moon Series Beach Episode will be available.