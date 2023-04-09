Jota decides on the Old Firm and leaves Celtic on the brink of the title of champion. Catholics lead the Scottish league, 12 points clear of Protestants, with just seven games left.

Different derby than usual at Celtic Park. Due to clashes in the last League cup final tie at Hampden Park, the last two derbies of the season will be without visiting fans. Including today’s… in which the Japanese from Celtic was absolutely decisive.

Celtic entered the field as leaders 9 points clear of Rangers…And then increased that to 12…

The goals of the first half were scored by two players who often like to be protagonists of the Glasgow derby, one on each side: Kyogo Furuhashi took Celtic ahead in the first half and James Tavernier equalized Rangers in the 45th minute. Furuhashi had been disallowed after 5 minutes another goal for offside. Tavernier instead scored with what is his specialty: the free kick. Strange atmosphere, with no visiting fans or Rangers fans. Tackles, bookings and protests pass one after another without the classic derby atmosphere. See also Milan-Dinamo Zagreb report cards: Leao-Theo, who assists. Pobega gives applause

In the second half Furuhashi still scored and Jota reiterated the advantage of the Hoops. But on 3-1 Celtic, here’s Tavernier’s backlash that keeps Celtic in suspense until the final whistle from the referee.

April 8, 2023 (change April 8, 2023 | 3:33 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#strange #Glasgow #derby #Rangers #fans #ruthless #Furuhashi