Eva Soriano has celebrated her 35th birthday in The revolt. The humorist has entered the set of the program with a cake to blow the candles, but what was not expected is that Broncano and his team had several surprises prepared.

Among them have highlighted the Two cakes that from the space of the 1 they had commissioned for the presenter of Escape bodies: A sweet and another salt, specifically a steak tartar.

But there were not only cakes for Eva Soriano. The Jiennense has made several improvised gifts to his guest. One of them has been a deer claim. “I live in Gran Vía, why do I want a deer claim?” Soriano asked the presenter.

Then, Broncano has touched the instrument under the anteonta look of the comic. “Do you want it?” He has addressed her. “It is the weirdest birthday I’ve had in a long time“It has been your answer.

“Now I clean it. It is to open a lot,” explained the program driver “You are going to vomit, you can see that you have not seen yourself in those “Eva Soriano has joked about it.

After the deer claim passed through Grison, the guest has received her gift. After several attempts to use the utensil, Eva Soriano has changed the tactics and has managed to get the sound. “Every time I find a different nuance, it’s pretty “the communicator has concluded, which has finally stayed with the object.