in a pdangerous game of mirrors with governments of the United States and Mexicohe Sinaloa cartel -cradle of the country’s main criminal factions- agreed to be the executive armliterally from a negotiation to discourage the production and trafficking of fentanylor in Mexico.

Information collected by this space points in the sense that the Lopez Obrador administration facilitated an unprecedented negotiationunder pressure from an international bloc of countries encouraged by Washington and what locates Mexico as a key player in the deadly fentanyl equation: production, sale and consumption. The same reports obtained warn about the fragility of the agreement, which will not be able to stop the arrival of Chinese precursors not even proliferation of drug laboratories in national territory. Much less, the growing activism of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in this business.

The scene reported by the media on June 26, with the corpses of two subjects riddled with bullets on a rural road in CuliacánSinaloa, along with various mounds of wrappings with fentanyl pills -some on top of them-, seems to confirm the dangerous pact, imposed by the despair of the Biden government who is heading towards a difficult re-election in the face of a crisis that supposes the death, every day, of 200 of his fellow citizens because of this opioid 50 times stronger and more dangerous than heroin. This represented in 2022, 60% of the 110,000 overdose deaths in the neighboring country.

According to solid reports from the Sinaloan magazine “Río Doce”, the order to execute any fentanyl trafficker in Sinaloan territory came from “Los Chapitos”the umpteenth detachment of the Sinaloa cartel that continues to be controlled by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambadaa 75-year-old man and a living legend who for decades has been courted by governments of all parties and levels in search of an agreement (ever less viable) that diminishes our mighty river of blood because of organized crime and the official incompetence to contain it.

According to the information available, what the policy of “hugs, not bullets” of the government Lopez ObradorHe was conquered by the announcement on April 14 by the US attorney, Merrick Garland, to bring to trial there, through processes of extraditionat 28 members of “Los Chapitos”including three children of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, imprisoned in the United States. Is about Ovidio Guzmán López, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar. This last prisoner in Mexico, subject to a requirement to be handed over to prosecutors and judges in the case, who, given the new circumstances, may have to continue waiting.

Just on Friday the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, announced a coalition of 84 countries to face the nightmare of illegal opioids in the world, led by fentanyl, but joined by half a dozen other powerful painkillers. It is an epidemic of addictions unleashed in the 90s within the country itself. USA when “harmless” drugs such as oxycontin became popular, which when it was withdrawn pushed millions of its citizens (and millions of others in the rest of the world), first to heroin, to later migrate to ketamine, tramadol, MDMA, the methamphetaminesthe captagon…

The aforementioned multinational front did nothing more than declare deadlock the negotiations that for years were effective between the US authorities and China in favor of stemming the flow towards West of the chemical precursors necessary to produce these opioids. After the creation of that bloc, its members agreed to call China to join, which fell on deaf ears. In that useless chorus participated the new Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena.

The other subject of pressure is the Mexican government itself.because our territory is the favorite step of the traffickers and key point of illegal arrival of precursors, even through the port of Manzanillodespite the announcements against, the control of the military and several etceteras.

The strong declarations of the own President Lopez Obrador that it doesn’t happen here fentanyl They have fallen to the ground before international media reports that deny it.

In this context, this singular narco-pact with Sinaloa. There will be no lack of time to meet its architects.

