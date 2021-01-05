Jack Ma, the boss of Alibaba has been missing since October 2020 (PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP)

For two months, it has disappeared. Jack Ma is the founder of the giant Alibaba, the online sales site, Chinese Amazon, a real success that has propelled this 56-year-old entrepreneur among the richest in the world. Jack Ma is the visionary boss, the symbol of the technological success of the Middle Kingdom.

His disappearance is a mystery that raises many questions and rumors. Because it follows the criticisms that Jack Ma has formulated on the Chinese financial system. It was October 24, at an economic forum in Shanghai, Jack Ma accused state banks and authorities of having a “pawnshop mentality “, to require too many guarantees, and therefore to curb innovation. A system from another age which, according to him, deserved to be reformed. Suffice to say a real affront to the Chinese Communist Party but also to the Chinese Central Bank.

Jack Ma has become the target of the Communist regime. In any case, this is one of the hypotheses that the business community is putting forward today. Especially since two weeks ago, on December 24, Beijing announced the opening of an investigation against Alibaba: the authorities accuse the firm of abusing its monopoly to the detriment of SMEs. Alibaba also had to pay numerous financial penalties. But, this is nothing compared to the snub inflicted on Jack Ma in November, when at the last minute, Beijing canceled the IPO of Ant Group, Alibaba’s online bank, of which Jack Ma was the first shareholder. This IPO was announced as the most important in history … and Ant Group had to reverse it immediately. It must be said that neither the Chinese authorities, nor the banking sector saw a very good eye the arrival of such a technological octopus in the financial sector.

The stock has lost 25% since the end of October. It is an understatement to say that the group is going through a bad patch. Not to mention that Alibaba is also accused of participating, through the implementation of facial recognition software, in the repression of the Uyghurs, this persecuted Muslim minority in China. Enough to spoil the image of this giant of online commerce. Without knowing if Jack Ma got the Carlos Ghosn version trunk or if his disappearance is more political.