02/20/2025



Updated at 11: 08h.





British and Brazilian authorities have opened an investigation after the journalist’s disappearance Charlotte Peet From February 8. The 32 -year reporter, media collaborator such as Al Jazeera, The Independent either The Timesshe has not given signs of life since she sent a message to a friend to inform her that she was going to travel to Rio de Janeiro from Sao Paulo, where she had been for a few months.

The circumstances of his disappearance have put their relatives on alert. Although it was relatively normal that he did not contact his family in the United Kingdom for a few days, unable to locate it for days and denounce his disappearance, they sent to the authorities the details of their flight to Sao Paulo and a copy of their passport to help them in The search.

The Association of foreign press correspondents in Brazil (ACIE) He has issued a statement expressing his concern “for his disappearance and his solidarity with his family and friends.” Both the family and the British Foreign Ministry are in permanent contact with the Brazilian authorities, who have focused their research in Sao Paulo, where it is confirmed that it was before its disappearance.

A trip that I had not informed

The last message that Peet sent to her friend, a woman who met Charlotte a few years ago, was a request for help to find accommodation in Rio de Janeiro. The friend had no place at home, and they stayed later. From that message, sent on February 8, nothing more.









The journalist’s father, Derek Peetexplained to ‘Sky News’ that his daughter had traveled to Brazil without notifying her family previously. Something remarkably unusual, according to the worried parent. «I would not say it was normal. Obviously there was something in his mind, otherwise he would have let us know, ”Peet explained about his daughter.

The investigation has been assumed by the fifth division of missing persons of the Department of Homicides and Personal Protection of the State of Sao Paulo, in charge of this type of events.