The historic Argentine coach, Ricardo La Volpewas the one who debuted Diego Laínez at Club América at the age of 16, so it is clear to him what position the former soccer player from azulcrema should play, although he considers that the coaches who have directed the player “do not understand it.”
“I think they don’t understand the qualities of Diego Lainez, who is in the last third of the pitch. With his physique… He’s not Messi, but he’s meant to play like Messi”
– Ricardo La Volpe to ESPN.
“For me, he is a second striker; not like ‘9-9′, nor do I put it after ‘9′; I put it thrown I repeat to you, like a Messi. How he plays in the Argentine National Team and as always Messi stood out ”, assured the strategist.
During the League Cup, Own Diego Laínez He warned that his full potential had not yet been seen at just 23 years old.
“I returned to Tigres because I had the illusion of playing and I’m helping the team and I’m happy. My best version is yet to come, but I think I’m on the right track and the team has won and that makes me very happy”
– Diego Laínez.
They are not only The Volpe is confident in the potential of the Club América squad player, because Ramon AlarconCEO of Real Betis spoke wonders of Lainez.
“I am convinced that he has spectacular quality, that he is a professional, I am convinced that he will succeed in the Mexican league. He will be able to do it in Mexico, MLS or return to Spain because he has the quality to do it. He is an incredible professional. At that age, playing is important, that’s why he returned to Tigres where it has been difficult for him to adapt, but he has ended up winning, ”he mentioned.
