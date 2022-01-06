On June 22, 1897, after five months of firmly believing that his daughter had been murdered, Mary jane heaster he was at a court hearing to give his testimony.

Until then, the prosecutor in the case had heard her affirm that for four nights her deceased firstborn, Elva Zone Heaster Shue, ‘visited’ her to tell her the supposed truth about what happened.

According to him, the dead woman herself confessed that the death had not been the product of an “eternal fainting”, as determined by the doctors, but of a homicide at the hands of Erasmus Trout Shue, who was her husband.

“Are you sure those ‘visits’ weren’t four dreams?”Heaster was asked in the local Greenbrier County Courthouse in the eastern United States.

“Yes sir. They were not dreams. I don’t dream when I’m wide awake, certainly; and I know I saw her there with me “replied the witness, as reported by local newspapers.

Given the little evidence that the deceased had been the victim of a homicide, several acute questions about the tendency to mother’s superstition distraught they floated out.

However, the woman remained firm in her version.

After an hour of deliberation, the panel of judges determined that the husband of the late Elva Heaster should be sentenced to life imprisonment for his murder.

And although the verdict did not specify that the ‘revelation’ of the alleged ghost influenced the sentence, this is how the popular story immortalized it, which, more than a century later, continues to recall what happened as “The strange case that was solved with the ‘testimony’ of a ghost”.

The first witness of the strange death

Elva Zona Heaster Shue was born in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, in 1876. Erasmus Trout Shue was born in Augusta County, in the same state as Heaster, in 1861. Photo: Heaster Shue Zone Memorial, Findagrave.com

Elva Zona Heaster and Erasmus Trout Shue were married in the late 19th century in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, USA.

Until then, Erasmus Trout Shue had been widowed twice due to ‘premature deaths’ of his former wives, according to the investigation of the North American author Dennis Deitz, reflected in his book ‘The ghost of Greenbrier: And other strange stories’.

Hence, what happened on January 23, 1897, was exceedingly rare.

According to the widely accepted account, that day, Trout Shue approached the home of Anderson Jones, a 12-year-old minor, to ask for help with his wife who, he said, was ill.

When the little one arrived at the place, a blood stain on the front staircase he was dumbfounded.

Then, the lifeless body of Elva Zone Heaster Shue lying on the ground deepened his dismay.

Terrified, Jones returned home to speak with his mother and notify a county doctor.

But when the doctor arrived at Trout and Heaster’s home, there was no the same trace of what happened…

An altered crime scene?

According to press versions, at the time the doctor arrived, Elva Heaster’s body he was lying on the couple’s bed and dressed in a tailored suit.

While the doctor tried to make his assessment, according to the writer Dennis Deitz, Erasmus Trout held the deceased’s head on his chest without, apparently, allowing it to be fully reviewed.

The medical opinion established that the woman had died of natural causes. A “Eternal swoon”, specific.

Days later, at the time of the funeral, according to Deitz’s information, the widower would have put a sheet on the coffin to supposedly keep the deceased’s head firm.

Mary Jane Heaster was the one who revealed the ‘mystical’ side of the case. Photo: Memorial Mary Jane Heaster, Findagrave.com

From what other sources have established, it was at that point that Mary Jane Heaster became determined in the case.

Apparently, motivated by the uncertainty, the mother of the deceased decided to remove the sheet from the grave and take it home.

It is said that when it was immersed in water, the fabric sprouted red colorations.

Since then, the idea that she had been murdered settled in her head. And, attached to her religious faith, the woman began to pray insistently.

In these ‘heavenly dialogues’ it is assumed that the four revelations in which the deceased ‘explained’ what happened.

The ‘ghostly outcome’ of an unusual case

According to the account that Mary Jane Heaster gave in the courtroom, her deceased daughter would have ‘appeared’ in her room dressed with the same clothes The one little Anderson Jones had found her with.

“The ghost told him that Trout Shue had become enraged because he did not serve meat for dinner and grabbed her by the neck, squeezing it until it fractured between the first and second vertebrae,” reported the ‘Washington Post’ newspaper in an account made in 2019.

The most striking thing is that that ‘hunch’ that a neck fracture would have triggered the death of Elva Zona Heaster Shue was confirmed with the kind of autopsy that the prosecutor in the case ordered after listening to the anguished mother tell him about the ‘revelations’ of the deceased.

Elva Zona Heaster Shue was 21 years old when she was allegedly murdered by her husband. Photo: Heaster Shue Zone Memorial, Findagrave.com

In such a way, combined with these two factors, the trial of June 22, 1897 against Erasmus Trout Shue was developed for the alleged murder of the woman.

“The first time he came he turned his head completely and looked at me like he wanted me to know all about it. And the next time he saw me again, he told me everything. The last night she was there, she told me that she did everything she could, and I am satisfied that she also told me that “Mary Jane Heaster explained during the hearing.

In the end, Trout Shue was sentenced to life in prison, but only spent three years in prison due to his passing away from an unknown disease.

More than a century later, some researchers have emphasized that it is ridiculous to believe that justice valued the testimony ‘from beyond’ that the mother of the deceased related.

However, the local population and popular culture have immortalized history as the case of “The ghost of Greenbrier”.

This is how the text of a singular plaque located in the municipality of West Virginia recalls it where it would have occurred: “The only known case in which a ghost testimony helped convict a murderer”.

