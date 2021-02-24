Diego González Rivas is a Galician surgeon that you have checked this week how normalcy has returned to Uzbekistan. It is a country where its inhabitants do not wear a mask, they gather in bars or restaurants and celebrate parties without risk of possible infection.

As stated to EFE before returning to Spain, the situation experienced in a territory where 33 million people live “has been a surprise, very curious and very strange. I realized that there is no coronavirus here, but It has been very shocking to live in this situation and it took me two days to adapt “.

As González Rivas pointed out, Uzbek citizens are free of coronavirus by “herd immunity. I have talked to my colleagues and they believe that the reason there is no problem is having reached 60 or 70% of infections in the population “.

Struck by the pandemic

Although they now lead a practically normal life, during March and April 2020 the country was badly hit by the pandemic. The situation became critical, both for the number of infected and deaths, although as of September the currently existing group immunity.

The Spanish doctor explained in EFE that the experience was “amazing, because I don’t know of any other country that has achieved it like this in this way. People no longer have the infection and in hospitals there are no admissions, so there are no cases. “

When he planned the stay in the Uzbek capital, He didn’t think it was going to unfold like that: “It draws a lot of attention and the truth is that the first days I didn’t believe it, I even wore the mask out of fear, but my medical colleagues told me to take it off, that it was not necessary; I finally took it off. “

Airport control

Another of the key aspects for the surgeon is related to the tight control to enter the country, since in addition to requiring a PCR at origin, when arriving at the airport “there is a device of people who do a new test before entering the country itself. After an hour of waiting they give you the result and if it is negative you can enter “.

After achieving herd immunity, the authorities of the nation do not have among their priorities getting the vaccine or planning its administration: “I suppose they will later. By having the population with sufficient antibodies consider that it is protected “, stated the doctor in the aforementioned medium.