In a universe of stone, a dinosaur mummy symbolizes the nostalgia for the soft. The longing of paleontologists who live in a blind world, forced to imagine the color, texture and entrails of untouchable beings on which all their questions revolve. Until, every once in a while, a response of skin and bones emerges from the rocks. As the Borealopelta markmitchellia one-of-a-kind herbivorous battleship weighing 1,300 kilos, covered in thick spikes and now looking like a sleeping gargoyle in a glass cabinet Royal Tyrrell Museumin Canada.

that nodosaur, described in 2017is a mummy: the tutankhamen of the dinosaurs. Its exceptional state of preservation over 112 million years has made it one of the most fascinating jewels of paleontology, which allows researchers to investigate one of the most intriguing processes of fossilization: natural mummification.

One of the most widespread explanations for this phenomenon is rapid burial, which would have protected the body from carrion and biological degradation. The Argentine paleontologist John Ignatius Canale, a researcher at the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) of that country, helps to understand this process in a video call from Patagonia: “There is talk of a mummy when, in addition to the skeleton, there is a soft part preserved. It is a unique type of fossilization, beyond how exceptional it is in itself, because if the recycling of matter followed its natural and perfect course, fossils would not exist”, explains this expert.

More information

Mummification is the only process capable of protecting organs and bringing certainties to the scientific imagination. “What is interesting and special about it is that it preserves soft parts that tend to decompose very quickly and that gives a lot of information, which would otherwise be subject to interpretation by paleontologists,” stresses one of the parents of the Meraxes gigas before listing a series of unsolved mysteries in other types of fossilization: “What was the skin like? How was the scaling? Did they have feathers, filaments, hooves or claws?” the researcher asks, assuming the elusive quality of the answers.

It is as if we had never seen an elephant: before its skeleton, we could not know what the shape of its trunk was like or its length, or even doubt the very existence of its unique nose. That, says Canale, is exactly what happens with the macrauquenia, similar to a guanaco from the Argentine Pampas region (which appears in the first Ice Age film). His nostrils were retracted into his skull, and his disparate recreations reflect that uncertainty. “We have ways of inferring some soft parts, but they are inferences, we don’t see them. In the case of mummies, yes. That is why they are so valuable, they attract so much attention and, even if it is difficult, all paleontologists want to find one”, confesses Canale.

For natural mummification to be viable, it is necessary that there be specific environmental conditions, where the existence of any ghoul is impossible, and that the corpse lie immutable for millions of years, sheltered from the sun, erosion of the air and currents. aquatic. A natural sarcophagus. As the one who protected the Borealopelta which, also helped by its particular armor, survived more than 50 meters deep in the Canadian province of Alberta. This animal could have died near a watercourse that emptied into the extinct sea that bathed much of North America during the Cretaceous; in it he drifted, until he deflated from the putrefied gases, he sank and was slowly buried under a muddy, icy and suffocating bottom.

The ‘Borealopelta markmitchelli’ mummy is on display at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Canada. COURTESY OF THE ROYAL TYRRELL MUSEUM OF PALEONTOLOGY

More than 110 million years later, researcher Donald Henderson, second author of the article that described the specimen, wrote an email narrating the conditions that made the amazing encounter possible. “The carcass sank and hit the bottom of the sea hard, as we could see how the sediment layers below were deformed by the impact. Clouds of silt and mud settled above it and mineral matter began to crystallize around the body, shortly after it came to rest. These minerals formed something like an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus around the fossil. This kind of thick, dense and strong coffin prevented the corpse from being crushed (which happens to most fossils due to the weight of the rock that covers them) during the 112 million years that it was underground. Thus, the body remained buried in silence until it was hit by the bucket of a giant excavator. [de la compañía minera que avisó del hallazgo]”.

The dense armor of the animal itself also played a key role. “It allowed it to remain intact while it floated on the surface of the water and was transported out to sea and made it difficult for large swimming scavengers, such as sharks and marine reptiles, to separate the shell from the body,” explains Howard Carter of paleontology, who also He is a curator of dinosaurs at the museum that exhibits the mummified nodosaur. Running into such a rarity was difficult to assume. At first, he and his team believed they were looking at a plesiosaur, one of the largest aquatic animals from the Cretaceous and common in the Alberta deposit, but a few days later a small rock with part of the fossil caused the enthusiasm that it reproduces today: “It took several minutes before we realized that it was a dinosaur! It was a great surprise, much celebrated, since all dinosaurs are terrestrial animals. We realized that it would have taken very unusual conditions for his body to reach the sea intact.”

Exceptional conditions such as those described by Henderson, which allowed them to unravel intriguing details such as the insertion of the armor into the skin, and its color. “When armored dinosaurs die and their bodies begin to decay, the armor falls off the body. There are only a couple of armored dinosaur fossils where we have a preserved record of how the armor was arranged on the body. However, the state of conservation of the armor on site of these other ankylosaurs and nodosaurs is not as good as the one we got with BorealopeltaHenderson explains. The conservation quality also confirmed a camouflage strategy. “We were able to identify keratin, a skin protein, and melanin, the pigment molecule. By mapping the concentrations of its waste, we could see that the animal had opposite shading on its back, darker flanks, and a lighter color on the underside of the body. We see this today in all kinds of animals. It wasn’t a surprise that it was crosshatched, but it was nice to see that idea confirmed in the fossil.”

mystery underground

Other recent research challenges two of the long-standing ideas in the study of natural mummification: Rapid burial is not the only way that dinosaurs were able to get through this form of fossilization, and scavengers are not always enemies of that process. The individual who questions those premises has a duck mouth and is called Dakota. It is a 67 million-year-old herbivorous edmontosaur, found in 2006 in the Hell Greek formation (North Dakota, United States). Its delicate and peculiar characteristics have implied a cleaning and preparation work of more than 20,000 hours; a task that continues to this day and that in each phase yields new theories and conclusions.

One of the latest theories, published in 2022 in Plos One, describes how the animal could have been eaten by scavengers who neglected its hard skin, but left holes in it, inadvertently creating escape windows for gases and access for microorganisms that either did not want to or could not swallow the skin and finished emptying the interior. leaving it ready for a process of deflation and desiccation due to the effect of the sun and the air. Thus, hardened, began the burial that allowed the preservation of his skin and bones. Paleontologist Stephanie Drumheller, first author of the article and a researcher at the American University of Tennessee, advances that “that is the subject of an ongoing research project: trying to find out what happened to Dakota after he was buried. Both the initial drying and the post-burial chemical alteration had to happen in the right way for a fossil like this to form.”

Bites on the skin of the Dakota edmontosaurus would have been crucial to its natural mummification. In the image you can see markings on the right front leg. NORTH DAKOTA GEOLOGICAL SERVICE

In the 2022 article, the scientist and her team emphasized that the supposed exceptional conditions necessary for natural mummification are actually not so exceptional. “Modern decomposition studies have found multiple methods for natural mummies to form,” Drumheller says. His partner and second author of that study, Clint Boyd, suspiciously reveals some clues about what could have happened to this edmontosaur underground: “We believe that the most important factor that contributed to the excellent preservation of the Dakota occurred after burial, according to the chemistry of the groundwater that interacted with the specimen and fossilized it. I don’t want to say too much about that process right now, as we’re still testing and our renditions need to go through peer review. It seems that it was a very specific (and unusual) chemical process that preserved the specimen”, advances the paleontologist.

Although the conditions for dinosaur mummification may not be as exceptional as the Dakota article suggests, finding such fossils remains a rarity. “What is most unusual is that in the 12 years since the discovery of Borealopelta we haven’t had any other fossil dinosaurs around here, although now everyone in the mines knows what to look for”, admits Donald Henderson before leaving enthusiastically on his next scientific adventure; this time, to recover a large, unmummified sea lizard.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.