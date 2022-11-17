They enter an apartment, take hostages, steal objects, ransack the furniture, realize they are not inside the house they wanted to rob, clean up, return the objects, free the hostages, apologize and leave

It happened to Bathroom in Ripoliin the province of Florence, on the evening of 15 November around 8.30pm. The gentleman robbers were looking for the home of a well-known lawyer, but they got the wrong house. So, not only did they return the watch and jewelry they’d stolen around the apartment, but they also cleaned up the mess with the furniture with bleach and water. Finally, they released the family they had locked up in a room, and apologized.

The unfortunate ones, one elderly couple and their daughter with their family, they were frightened and then amazed, but they are fine.

They have had fear because the criminals locked them in a room threatening them with a gun and a crowbar. After which the four thieves ran into the basement of the house, turning everything upside down in search of something specific, which is not known to us.

It is in the basement that the robbers they realized they had the wrong house: they apologized to family members saying they misunderstood the place to go and returned a watch and some jewelry stolen around the house. Additionally, the four thugs returned to the basement cleaning their tracks with bleach. After cleaning, they left.

About the story now the carabinieri of Florence are investigating together with the forensics.

