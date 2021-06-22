On the morning of Thursday 17 June a Dacia Duster it ended up in the waters of the Naviglio Grande, near Turbigo, in the province of Milan. Once the first calls were received to report the presence of a car, the 118 rescuers intervened, with an ambulance and the helicopter rescue, but no one was found inside the passenger compartment of the car. The vehicle was recovered by the firefighters of the provincial command of Milan, who arrived with the Saf unit and a mobile crane, according to what the Milano Today newspaper reported.

Initially there was great concern regarding the owner of the car, untraceable. The divers have also sounded the watercourse without finding anything. The reason? The owner of the vehicle was actually inside the box of his house, ‘fished’ by the molecular dogs of the carabinieri a day after the accident. The man had gone into hiding because he feared any repercussions for what happened.

The owner of the Duster would have lost the car in the Naviglio due to an oversight. After he had parked the car in front of the driveway, he had not engaged the handbrake. Thanks to the slope, the car ended up inexorably in the water.

(photo: Volunteer Fire Brigade – Inveruno)