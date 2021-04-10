With scarcely two days apart, have been found carcasses of two whales on the same stretch of the Bangladeshi coast, as announced by the country’s authorities this Saturday. The largest of the cetaceans, a fin whale, ran aground in the Himchhari beach near Cox’s Bazar spa on Saturday morning, two kilometers from the place where the first whale was discovered, of the same species. “The carcass of the animal found today is at least 50 feet (16 meters) long and 10 feet wide. It weighs between 3 and 4 tons ”, has announced to AFP Jahirul Islam, director of the Marine Life Alliance association, based in Cox’s Bazar.

The finding is curious, but not unprecedented. Two other whales had already run aground on the beaches of Cox’s Bazar in 1996 and 2006.

Two hypotheses about his death

A spokesman for the Bangladesh Environment Service has assured that they were taken samples from the corpses of cetaceans to determine the cause of death. At the moment, two hypotheses are being considered. On the one hand, Mohamad Shahidul Alam, professor at the Institute of Marine Sciences and Fisheries, assures that the waters of the Bay of Bengal are very contaminated, which may be the main cause of deaths.

Jahirul Islam also agrees with this theory: “We believe that they died after having consumed plastics and polluting waste”. However, it suggests that they could also have been killed in colliding with a ship sailing through the Bay of Bengal. In this sense, he points out that one of the animals had “a mark of back injury and it could have been hit by a speeding boat”.