Not too long ago, in the early 1800s, thousands of Seychelles monarch birds roamed at least five of those islands off the southeastern coast of Africa. In the 1960s, only 28 of these winged creatures remained, and they all lived on one island, La Digue. These small black birds, which feed on insects and spiders, succumbed to habitat loss, invasive species, and hunting in the 19th and 20th centuries. In recent years, thanks to improved local conservation measures, its population has increased and La Digue is now home to more than 250 Seychelles monarchs. A viable breeding population has also been established on another island, and work is already underway to join the bird with a third in the archipelago.

Although these forest birds are no longer considered critically endangered, the substantial decline in their population has drastically reduced their genetic diversity. “The question is: how has this species managed not to become extinct despite this immense loss of genetic diversity?” says Hernán Morales, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Copenhagen (Denmark).

The protection of biodiversity has acquired enormous relevance in the European Union agenda, at a time when the voices warning that the planet is facing a process of mass extinction are multiplying. Unlike the previous five mass extinctions, the most recent of which wiped out the dinosaurs (65 million years ago), the current one is caused primarily by human activity and is due to the use of land, water, and energy and pollution.

As the viability of entire ecosystems and animal species is at stake, including humans, genomics has gained importance as a tool for assess biodiversity and undertake conservation measures. Morales led an EU-funded project whose purpose was to compare historical and modern genomes of Seychelles monarchs. The conclusion he reached may be surprising: these birds have survived despite having lost 90% of their genetic diversity. This research initiative, called GENDANGEREDconcluded in May 2022 after two years of activity.

Morales is a specialist in evolutionary genomics. This field is primarily concerned with looking at modern genomes, that is, the complete set of genetic material in an organism, and using that information to draw conclusions about what happened to species in the past. In GENDANGERED, Morales took a different approach: comparing historical genomes of specimens in museum collections across Europe with those of current populations. His work covered twelve species of birds, including the Seychelles monarch, which were affected by a rapid decline in their population. The museum samples were more than 100 years old and represented the state of the populations prior to their decline, according to Morales.

This information was used to create computer models that simulated the change over time in the genetic diversity of those species and their populations. There have never been large populations of Seychelles monarchs, and work with museum material now reveals that they have never exhibited great genetic diversity, either, compared to other bird species.

The dilemma of genetic diversity

Contrary to all logic, one of Morales’s discoveries indicates that the species survived its sharp population decline thanks to its relatively low genetic diversity. To understand how this was possible, and why this is good news and bad news for the Seychelles monarch, you need to know two things. First, genetic variation can have a positive, negative, or neutral effect on a population. Second, Morales’ research showed that population collapse often leads to a greater presence of negative genes, thereby reducing genetic health by increase inbreeding, that is, mating between closely related animals.

As a consequence, animals like the Seychelles monarch bird, whose genetic diversity is already low, have fewer negative genes that amplify when their population numbers fall. Although this factor had to do with the bird not becoming extinct, in the long term it is not a positive thing, since, while negative genes increase when the population drops drastically, positive and neutral genes tend to decrease. Such genes, especially the neutral ones, are important. They provide variation that helps species adapt to future problems such as climate change and disease. The loss of these genes can be particularly serious in animals that are already low in diversity, such as Seychelles monarchs. “Now that they have little or no genetic variation, we predict that they will have a hard time adapting to future environments,” Morales said.

Larger populations with more genetic diversity face a different dilemma. While Seychelles’ monarchs survived a population cataclysm thanks to their low genetic diversity, Morales noted that the risk of extinction for larger, more diverse species lies precisely in population decline itself.

The reason is that there is a greater increase in negative genes when the population plummets, which in turn exposes the species to more harmful genetic variation. Such findings can reinforce conservation measures, since, according to Morales, they show whether species require more help when their population falls or after. For example, this information could prevent conservation organizations from listing species like the Seychelles monarch as being in good conservation status when, in fact, they remain at risk due to the erosion of their genetic diversity.

discoveries in primates

Genomics and historical samples can also be used to discover extinct species, which in turn improves our understanding of modern animals and the places they live. Tomàs Marquès Bonet directs the project financed with European funds ApeGenomeDiversity, which compares current primate samples with historical specimens from museums across Europe. The five-year initiative will conclude in May 2025.

The objective is to “find new species of primates that are already extinct that have mated with current species in the past,” said Marquès Bonet, an expert in genomics at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona (Spain). The research could help protect modern primates from human hunters and gatherers. Every year thousands of primates are killed for consumption as game meat or captured for the exotic animal trade. The genetic information could indicate where these primates lived when they were killed or captured. The team works with a primate conservation organization called Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA) to create a genetic atlas to determine the origin of the primates that are illegally trafficked. In this way, anti-poaching efforts could be concentrated in these places.

To increase their knowledge of primate genomes, Marquès Bonet and his colleagues have used samples collected from primate droppings. This non-invasive method has allowed them to collect many more samples than would have been possible by other means and to link genetics and location. “We can clearly identify chimpanzees that belong to the northern or southern distribution of a country,” said Marquès Bonet.

As in the case of GENDANGERED, the museum specimens used in the ApeGenomeDiversity project are at least a hundred years old and represent more genetically diverse populations. All this information will help scientists understand the origins and dynamics of genomic variants in living primates and how these factors contribute to the genetic landscape of modern populations. As primates are the closest living relatives to people, these data could expand our understanding of the human genome itself.

The Biodiversity Strategy of the European Union aims to halt the loss of biodiversity and reverse the negative trend of biodiversity by 2030. This includes building resilience to future threats, such as forest fires, food insecurity or epidemic outbreaks, as well as protecting the flora and fauna and fight against their illegal trade. A key element of the strategy is the first Nature Restoration Law of the EU, which includes a general restoration objective for the long-term recovery of nature in European land and sea areas, with binding restoration objectives for specific habitats and species.

The research referred to in this article has been funded through the European Research Council (ERC) and the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA).

Article originally published in Horizonthe European Union Magazine for Research and Innovation.

