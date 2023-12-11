There are serious difficulties writing about flamenco: it is a hermetic culture, which does not reveal its keys to anyone. Discretion rules when talking to outsiders; Even when they deal with each other, they resort, according to Manuel Alonso Escacena, to the subliminal: “Ambiguous and calculated messages, which they try to say without saying, in a tacit or implicit way.”

Alonso Escacena has dared with an eight thousand: his Paco de Lucía. The first illustrated flamenco (Almuzara) offers an essay on the art and personality of the most celebrated Andalusian guitarist of our time. Paco was a devotee of flamenco essences who gradually broke the seams of the guitarist's usual costume. A player, even a hooligan, hidden under the mask of the most serious instrumentalist in the world. A more than gifted musician, he tended to be mortified by gaps that he detected when he measured himself against jazzmen.

The author is a Sevillian lawyer and amateur guitarist: he explains to us his devilish rhythms, his outbursts, the melodies that vibrated in his falsetas. He saw Paco perform many times, but they never talked; Now, with the investigative vocation of his profession, he digs through the abundant interviews and breaks down the dozens of videos available on the Internet. Virtually all of his arguments are supported by audiovisual references, adjusted to the minute and the second.

But there are complicated issues to reflect with that precision. Like the absence of childhood: by order of his father, Paco had to spend his free hours “making hands” with the guitar. A cruelty that accelerated the boy's maturity: at the age of 16 he traveled alone to the United States to join a tour of the dancer José Greco; He did not know languages, but, later, he would be able to successfully attend interviews in English. It was difficult to emancipate himself, to circumvent the surveillance of his brother Pepe, who was waiting for him at the hotel to threaten him with “you're going to dad!”

In the long run, the patriarch would cause the worst experience for Paco. Don Antonio Sánchez, as producer of the first Camarón, took credit for traditional tunes that the singer performed. A practice tolerated by the SGAE, which would become a scandal when La Chispa reported that her husband barely had songs registered in Authors. Paco was insulted at Camarón's funeral: you are going to explain in such dramatic circumstances that the guitarist himself was the victim of similar scams. This is how things went: José Torregrosa, Philips' arranger, transcribed Paco's compositions into sheet music and took the opportunity to sign; That explains why his most popular piece, Between two waterschanged its name on live shows and albums—it was renamed High seas either Let's go— to avoid bleeding.

Paco de Lucía. The first illustrated flamenco It is a dazzling work that It benefits from the generous collaboration of Casilda Varela and her children (but not from her second family). Although it falls into the cliché of the fabulous popularity of flamencos out there: no, Paco did not play at New York's Madison Square Garden nor was he required to record with the Rolling Stones. In essence, he could fill any theater on the planet, attracting fans and guitarists of any genre, who even tolerated the presence of —sometimes— strident singers, for the luxury of seeing that spring of instrumental magic spring forth live.

