Without any reasonable argument, he had the feeling that Joan Barreda was going to give the campaign in the Dakar 2021. Even with his time shortage with only two stages remaining, he still hoped that, for once, fortune and success were on your side to achieve that victory in motorcycles that I think he deserves like few others. What a ridiculous hunch … Not only has it not been like that, but also Castellón’s mistake seems incomprehensible to me. From Honda they explain that he was disorientated as a result of the blow to the head that he took two days earlier in a fall. I do not intend to doubt this justification, but I consider more details necessary, from the driver himself or from the team, because It is difficult to understand that something like this could have happened.

The refueling operation is as everyday as essential for Dakar riders. It is mandatory by regulation … but mostly by common sense: Without filling the tank it is impossible to complete the tour. It is, of course, areas indicated in the road book, marked on the ground and clearly identifiable. To think that Barreda was confused because he had been in shock from the start It sounds like a case for Iker Jiménez. Until that moment, the Castellón I was completing the stage at a good pace, following the route meter, pending navigation and developing their work with apparent normality. It’s hard to guess (I insist that the clarifications will be well received) how it just failed at such a critical point. In that instant his chances of success were gone (The organization itself warned that they would sanction him with a heavy time penalty) and from there it is easy to tie the dots: feeling ill and having lost the Dakar, why continue. Such a wise decision as a real shame.