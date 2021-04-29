The former president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, signing a five-euro bill. Getty Images

In the province of Valencia, the data from the National Institute of Statistics contain an anomaly. The municipality of Benifairó de la Valldigna, with 1,500 inhabitants, exceeds, with 30,682 euros, the richest in Madrid and Barcelona in average net income per person. And it practically doubles the second in the province of Valencia, Rocafort. Sources from the City Council explain that most of their neighbors are dedicated to agriculture, and are surprised by such a sudden change compared to previous years, when they barely exceeded 10,000 euros, since they have no evidence that a prize of lottery recently or that people with an inordinate income have moved to the town. “Here we all know each other,” they settle. Raising the net income per inhabitant by 20,000 euros means considerably increasing the annual income of this town located 60 kilometers from Valencia.

In the INE they have no evidence that it is an error. “In small areas, the average income can fluctuate a lot due to the effect of very few, or even a single person. In the case of this municipality, the median behaves in a very normal way, like other municipalities, then we must assume that there is no error in the data ”, sources from the institute point out.

Last year, the Barcelona town of Matadepera also drew attention for a sudden rise in the classification of income per inhabitant, which was attributed to an operation carried out by the businessman Manuel Lao, a resident of the town, who sold the gaming company and Cirsa to Blackstone slot machine for 2 billion euros.