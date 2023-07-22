The political space that in its day was filled in Catalonia by Convergència i Unió has its particular mourning this Sunday at the polls. This campaign, Junts (in coalition with Demócrates) and PDeCAT-Espai CiU have fought for the sovereignist vote, the one to ensure the surprised to Republican Left; the others, to guarantee their survival as a political party. In a convergent order of ideas, the figure of ex-president Artur Mas becomes key to decant undecided. But the former CDC leader has been choosing him for days: his PDeCAT card has not prevented him from publicly opting for the Junts candidacy headed by Míriam Nogueras.

The official unchecking came on June 29. Mas charged against his party’s decision to attend 23-J on a list where there are independents such as the head of the list for Barcelona, ​​former Unió member Roger Montañola. “It doesn’t make much sense to go dividing a space that, every time it has happened in recent times, has shown that it led absolutely nowhere,” he argued. The candidate quickly replied: “If some citizens of Catalonia, even those who are already out of politics, want to do politics like the CUP, I respect that. But it’s not our model.”

But Mas has gone beyond opinion. Last Wednesday, he shared a discussion with Nogueras in an act with businessmen. “If I were from Madrid or Andalusia, I could only choose between right or left, between PP or PSOE, or perhaps between Sumar and Vox. In Catalonia we have to choose an option that defends the interests of the country wherever they are, in front of whoever it is”. Junts denies any possibility of a pact while the PDeCAT is even open to agreements with Alberto Núñez Feijóo if Vox is not involved.

Sunday’s elections revive a dispute pending in the convergents. The electoral repetition of the 2019 generals implied the last act of unity imposed within the PDeCAT. By then, the party was divided between those who defended giving full control to the expresident Carles Puigdemont or those who asked for a return to the pragmatic path of the formation that in 2016 had been founded on the ashes of Convergència. The list with which they attended those elections overlapped both souls and obtained eight seats. In the same group, Laura Borràs’s commitment to relentless confrontation coexisted with the pact spirit of Ferran Bel.

In July of the following year, when finally the expresident Already in absentia in Brussels, he decided to set up his own party, the parliamentary group divided into two: Junts and PDeCAT. But he was always against the split of the direct heir of Convergència and, in order to send a message of unity, maintained his affiliation, as did the former mayor of Barcelona, ​​Xavier Trias, until last October. “I don’t want to end my political career endorsing a separation,” Mas himself said at a press conference when he announced that he would not go to Junts.

Later, in 2021, he supported the candidacy of Àngels Chacón for the presidency of the Generalitat in the regional elections, although, later, he distanced himself from the former counselor when he wanted to lead another space, Centrem. Some decisions and public appearances that she alternated, behind the scenes, with negotiations with the leadership of Junts, with a visit to Waterloo included. In his environment they accept that the former president continues to feel “a responsibility” to redo the unity of the converging space and thus explain his intervention measures that, they remember, always seek “to add all the space.”

His decision to participate in the campaign of the last municipal elections is inscribed in this idea, that is, always supporting lists that were the result of the coalition between Junts and the PDeCAT. Barcelona, ​​with Xavier Trias on the bill, or Vilassar de Mar (Barcelona) are two examples. The lack of agreement to go to a joint list to the generals did not go down well in the expresident that, this time, it has been clearer in opting for Junts. “He does it now because the PDeCAT ends on Monday,” an authorized voice from Junts says sarcastically.

The list led by Montañola has little chance of achieving representation on Sunday and, if it did, Mas would surely have to see himself in the position of consummating his commitment to Junts which, despite the failure of the operation to reconquer the Barcelona mayor’s office with a more pragmatic proposal, wants to open a reflection on its political future. It does generate more doubts about the political future of the expresident. Like Trias, Mas has repeatedly denied that his desire is to return to the front line, after being disabled due to the 9-N celebration. “As Trias, I feel like a victim of that State that allows there to be a parallel State that tries to destroy people, families and ideas. And that challenges me, but not to the point of returning to the front line of the political scene, ”he assured in an interview with this newspaper last year. The question is if La Moncloa changes color, with the support of the extreme right, it would.

