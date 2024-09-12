Keanu Reeves doesn’t know exactly where the idea came from, but one day — around the time of the release of “John Wick: Chapter 2,” starring Reeves, and before he began filming “The Matrix Resurrections,” also starring him — he imagined a man who couldn’t die.

“It became a series of hypotheticals,” he explained. “What if they were 80,000 years old? Where did this character come from? What if they came from a tribe that was being attacked by other tribes and wanted to ask the gods for a weapon, and what if a god answered, and what if that spawned a half-human, half-god child?”

“It started from this simple premise and it just got more complex and it just kept growing,” Reeves added.

For a while, the character existed only in his head. Then he asked himself: What if this immortal warrior became the basis of a comic book, an action movie or an animated series?

“And then there’s another question,” he said. “What if it became a novel?”

Reeves’ ancient warrior has since become the anchor of a growing multimedia franchise. The comic he co-wrote, BRZRKR, grew into a 12-issue series that has sold more than 2 million copies. A live-action film, starring and executive produced by Reeves, and a spin-off animated series are in development at Netflix.

Now, Reeves is releasing his debut novel, “The Book of Elsewhere,” which he co-wrote with British science fiction author China Miéville.

Set in the world of the BRZRKR comic, “The Book of Elsewhere” is a mix of science fiction, fantasy, historical fiction and mythology, with a strong dose of existentialism.

Calling it a strange book doesn’t begin to capture its strangeness. It centers on Reeves’ 80,000-year-old warrior — called Unute or sometimes B — who is incredibly strong but fed up with his immortal state. It’s a graphic, adrenaline-fueled thriller, but it’s also a melancholy novel about mortality, the elusive nature of time and what it means to be human.

Reeves and Miéville may seem like an odd pairing. Reeves is an actor who has starred in multibillion-dollar action franchises like “The Matrix” and “John Wick,” as well as the time-travel misfit comedy “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and the surfer crime thriller “Point Break.”

Miéville is a Marxist who holds a PhD in international relations from the London School of Economics.

He is known in literary circles for his thought-provoking, politically charged science fiction and fantasy novels, including “Kraken,” which features a squid-worshipping cult, and “Railsea,” set in a dystopian world covered in railroad tracks and populated by giant mole rats.

From another angle, however, the Reeves-Miéville partnership makes aesthetic, cultural and philosophical sense. Both pose mind-bending questions about the mysteries of existence in their works and often introduce these ideas through action-packed plots.

In a joint video interview, Reeves, in Los Angeles, and Miéville, in Berlin, both used the word “absurd” to describe how surreal it felt to work with each other.

“It was important for us to approach this in a way that did something new and was very specifically literary in the sense of using the novel and using the novel form, that was nonetheless unabashedly and joyfully a BRZRKR novel and that honored the source material,” Miéville said.

As for why he wanted to write a novel and how his literary projects intersect with his film career, Reeves had an answer that he admitted was “so obvious and reductive.”

“It’s another version of the story that I love,” he said.