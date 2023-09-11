Last Friday, September 8, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Morocco leaving around 2,497 dead and 2,476 injuredas well as hundreds of damages to infrastructure.

The natural phenomenon, which ended in tragedy, had as its epicenter the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakesh.

(Also read: Earthquake in Morocco of magnitude 6.8: this is how the streets and buildings were left).

The earthquake was of such magnitude that Marrakech, the tourist heart of Morocco and a city declared an architectural jewel and a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, suffered serious losses to its historical structures.

In addition to the shocking images spread on social networks, in which you can see the magnitude of the incident, and the collapse of dozens of houses and buildings, Another aspect that draws the attention of Internet users is the strange blue glow that was observed in the sky moments before the earthquake occurred.

🇲🇦 | A mysterious blue glow was seen in the Moroccan sky shortly before the recent earthquake, a phenomenon that was also recorded in similar events in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/gfi15QEYQH — curiosity (@CuriosityInX) September 11, 2023

This phenomenon has been witnessed in other large-scale earthquakes in different places around the world such as Turkey or Mexico, causing intrigue among thousands of citizens. Even in Colombia, these strange colored lights have also appeared, similar to lightning in the sky.

Why do lights occur during earthquakes?

Scientists explain that it is due to a natural phenomenon known as triboluminescence and which consists of energy particles being released from rocks on the Earth’s surface and “exploding” in contact with the atmosphere.

In other words, they are electrical effects that travel to the sky and are transformed into light energy that produces the sensation of the northern lights.

Experts assure that it is a normal behavior in earthquake activity and that it can occur during or before the earthquake.

The glow phenomenon had already been seen with intensity when in 2021 a strong earthquake shook several regions of Mexico.

At that time, several users recorded the appearance of blue lights in the spectrum and experts explained that it occurred as a result of the release of minerals in the sky.

For its part, in Colombia, there was a record of these glows in the earthquake that occurred on May 14, 2023 with its epicenter in Acacías, Meta, which had a magnitude of 5.0 degrees on the Richter scale and a depth of 30 kilometers of distance.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Also read in EL TIEMPO: